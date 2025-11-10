Partnership will strengthen research and development collaboration between the two countries

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Canada's Ambassador to Denmark, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and Christina Egelund, Denmark's Minister for Higher Education and Science, signed a joint statement on quantum cooperation at the European Quantum Technologies Conference 2025. Together, Canada and Denmark are committed to fostering greater research and development ties, focusing on people, innovation and shared values--including the ethical use of quantum technologies--to advance the quantum objectives of both countries.

Through this agreement, both countries will foster collaborative and inclusive scientific environments, advance multidisciplinary quantum research and development, facilitate open data sharing, develop a skilled and diverse talent pipeline, and create opportunities for global market expansion and supply chain innovation. This collaboration reflects shared values of openness, accountability and research excellence and aims to accelerate quantum innovation for the benefit of society, economic growth and collective security.

Quantum science is at the leading edge of research and innovation. It has the potential to transform the development and design of many things Canadians rely on, including life-saving drugs and next–generation batteries.

"Canada is proud to partner with Denmark in advancing global leadership in science and technology. Our collaboration in quantum innovation reflects a shared commitment to tackling the world's most pressing challenges, in areas such as health care, clean energy and defence. This partnership deepens the cooperation between our nations and harnesses our collective expertise to move faster in the global technological race. Together, we're demonstrating how international cooperation can deliver real solutions and shape a more secure, sustainable future."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

"Canada is a global leader in the quantum area. We have a lot in common, and Canada is a very important partner for Denmark, especially when it comes to collaboration in science, innovation and technology. I believe there is a big potential for stronger and deeper quantum collaboration between our two countries. Therefore, I am happy that we are able to finalize the signing of our joint statement on quantum science and technology."

– Christina Egelund, Denmark's Minister for Higher Education and Science

"Denmark and Canada have a fruitful relationship, nourished by our shared values and our leadership in quantum science and technologies. With this agreement, the Government of Canada is empowering Canadian researchers to drive breakthrough advancements and develop new quantum technologies and solutions. We will continue to work together to foster greater collaboration in science and research to shape the future of quantum."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Canada and Denmark are global leaders in quantum science and technologies, with strong and diversified science, technology and innovation partnerships.

Both countries have open, sophisticated and competitive markets that enjoy a positive bilateral trade relationship. Both economies depend on innovation- and knowledge-intensive sectors for growth and are underpinned by the strengths of small to medium-sized companies.

Denmark and Canada cooperate closely through several multilateral forums, such as the NATO Transatlantic Quantum Community, engaging with quantum-focused businesses and policy makers in both countries to strengthen the alliance.

The Government of Canada has been implementing its National Quantum Strategy since releasing it in January 2023, with investments in research, talent and commercialization. This ensures that Canadian scientists, entrepreneurs and companies are ready for the quantum era.

