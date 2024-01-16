Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

All Canadians need reliable and affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. The governments of Canada and British Columbia are taking action to bring high-speed Internet access to underserved communities.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, together with the Honourable Lisa Beare, British Columbia's Minister of Citizens' Services, highlighted over $600,000 in federal and provincial funding for two CityWest projects to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 140 households in the communities of sḵelhp (formerly Saltery Bay) and Lund, British Columbia.

This funding is part of an existing agreement between the governments of Canada and British Columbia. In March 2022, both governments announced a historic partnership to invest up to $830 million to connect households in all remaining rural, remote and Indigenous communities throughout the province to high-speed Internet.

These projects build on the Government of Canada's progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"Reliable Internet is not a luxury—it is a necessity. Our government has made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026. This investment will enable CityWest to provide reliable high-speed Internet access to more than 140 underserved homes in sḵelhp and Lund, British Columbia."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Delivering reliable high-speed Internet to people in rural and remote communities is key to increasing access to health care, education and business opportunities. Through our partnership with the Government of Canada, the province is committed to connecting every rural and remote community by 2027."

– The Honourable Lisa Beare, British Columbia's Minister of Citizens' Services

"CityWest specializes in serving rural and remote communities, and we're thrilled to bring improved Internet services to even more communities in the qathet Regional District. These last-mile projects are crucial to ensure that all British Columbians have access to Internet connectivity, allowing them to participate in the digital world. We would like to thank the Province of British Columbia, the Northern Development Initiative Trust and the federal government for their connectivity vision."

– Stefan Woloszyn, CEO, CityWest

Quick facts

This funding was previously announced by British Columbia on October 10, 2023 .

on . Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

In March 2022 , Canada and British Columbia announced a broadband partnership. This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining rural households in British Columbia to high-speed Internet through a total combined investment of up to $830 million .

, and announced a broadband partnership. This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining rural households in to high-speed Internet through a total combined investment of up to . Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested nearly $525 million in connectivity projects in British Columbia .

has invested nearly in connectivity projects in . Since 2017, the Government of British Columbia has invested $584 million in connectivity projects in the province.

Associated links

