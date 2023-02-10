MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - People in Peel Region and communities across Canada deserve to feel safe in their communities.

That's why the Government of Canada is taking action with a comprehensive plan that gets guns off our streets and puts more resources into our communities. An important element of this work is stopping violence before it starts, which is why the government launched the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). First announced in March 2022, the BSCF supports local initiatives that prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices.

Today the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, visited the Churchill Meadows Community Centre to announce that Peel Region will receive up to $8.1 million from the BSCF to prevent gun crime and gang violence in the region. This funding will help address the underlying conditions that give rise to crime. The region will distribute it to community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of gun crime on its own. The BSCF is one of many elements in the government's plan to keep Canadians safe.

Our work begins at Canada's borders, where we've added resources to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into the country. The government banned assault-style firearms like the AR-15 two years ago and will soon begin a buyback program to get these guns out of our communities. Last October, a national freeze on handguns was implemented. Finally, we recently introduced Bill C-21 – Canada's most significant action on gun violence in a generation. In addition to the handgun freeze, it proposes significant provisions to combat organized crime and address the alarming role of guns in domestic violence.

Quotes

"My number one priority as Minister of Public Safety is keeping Canadians safe. Investments in grassroots efforts in Peel Region are essential to addressing the social conditions that lead youth and young adults to get involved in a life of crime. Put simply, we must stop gun and gang violence before it starts."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"Today's announcement will help prevent gun crime and gang violence in our community by directly supporting local initiatives and our youth. It is by funding these types of projects that we contribute to building an even safer Canada for present and future generations."

- The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport

"Residents of Brampton, and all of the Peel region, should feel safe and secure in their communities. Through the Building Safer Communities Fund, we are investing in community-led initiatives across Canada that will help prevent crime and support young people in both making positive life choices and building a better future for themselves."

- The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"We know that the best and most effective way to fight crime is by preventing it from happening in the first place. That starts with helping youth at risk of becoming involved in crime choose a better, more positive life. With today's announcement, our government is investing in real, community-based solutions that will build safer neighbourhoods from here in Churchill Meadows to Sawmill Valley and all across the Region of Peel."

- Iqra Khalid, Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Erin Mills

"Peel is a diverse and growing region with unique, evolving needs around safety and well-being. We welcome this much-needed investment and are eager to collaborate with local organizations to help address gun and gang violence in our communities. As we continue to focus on reducing harm, these funds will strengthen existing programs that support at-risk youth while increasing our capacity to promote upstream opportunities that lead to better outcomes. Partnerships help make change possible. We are grateful to the federal government for its ongoing support to make Peel a safer community."

- Regional Chair Nando Iannicca, Region of Peel

"As Ontario's third-largest city, Mississauga is transforming into a thriving urban centre, and we are well aware of the need to maintain public safety across Peel Region. These funds will help address the root causes of crime while increasing the opportunities available to young people to ensure they are set up for success both now and in the future. I want to thank the federal government for these critical investments that will help us build safer communities while providing the supports our youth need to grow and thrive."

- Mayor Bonnie Crombie, City of Mississauga

"I campaigned on improving community safety. I want to thank the Government of Canada and our local MPs for today's Building Safer Communities announcement. It is important to address the root causes of gang violence. This is a very good investment in Peel Region"

- Mayor Patrick Brown, City of Brampton

"I am pleased funding is coming for crime prevention to keep our communities safe and help our young people. With support and programs in place young people can make good choices that prevent crime where it may start. It is important we have the right resources in place for prevention programs that can make a difference to a young person's future and our safety."

- Mayor Annette Groves, Town of Caledon

Quick Facts

Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

The amount of BSCF support for a community is based on two major elements: crime severity (homicide by firearm, incidents of firearms offences, organized crime/street gang-involved crime) and population density.

The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative To Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund - a five-year $358.8 million investment announced in 2018 - that brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada .

