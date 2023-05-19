OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), for the Translation (TR) group. Upon ratification, this four-year agreement would apply to approximately 850 members and provide general economic increases as well as group-specific increases for employees until April 2026. In addition, the agreement would provide a one-time payment of $2,500.

The agreement also includes improvement to the leave with pay for family-related responsibilities provision and a new benefit for Indigenous employees who will now have access to paid leave to participate in traditional practices. Once approved, employees can expect to see wage enhancements and other benefits within agreed-to timelines.

Outside of the collective agreement, both parties have also signed a letter of agreement on telework. We remain committed to a modern, hybrid workplace that provides employees, where applicable, with the flexibility to continue to work from home up to 3 days a week.

The Government of Canada remains committed to reaching collective agreements with all remaining bargaining groups that are fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians.

Quote

"We are pleased to have reached a tentative collective agreement that is fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians. We respect the important work our translators do in assisting the Government of Canada communicate with and provide services for Canadians in both official languages. We thank CAPE for their collaboration at the bargaining table."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

The Translation Group comprises positions that are primarily involved in translation, simultaneous or consecutive interpretation and terminology, and the provision of language advisory services.

