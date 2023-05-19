OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), for the Economics and Social Science Services (EC) group. Upon ratification, it would apply to more than 20,000 members located across the country. The four-year tentative agreement would provide general economic increases as well as group-specific increases for employees until June 2026 as well as a one-time payment of $2,500.

The agreement also includes improvement to the leave with pay for family-related responsibilities provision and a new benefit for Indigenous employees who will now have access to paid leave to participate in traditional practices. Once approved, employees can expect to see wage enhancements and other benefits within agreed-to timelines.

Outside of the collective agreement, both parties have signed a letter of agreement on telework. We remain committed to a modern, hybrid workplace that provides employees, where applicable, with the flexibility to continue to work from home up to 3 days a week.

The Government of Canada continues to work with bargaining groups to reach collective agreements that are fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians.

"We are pleased to have reached a successful outcome with the Canadian Association of Professional Employees for the Economics and Social Science Services group. I thank CAPE for their hard work at the negotiating table, resulting in a renewed tentative agreement that is fair, competitive, and reasonable."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Employees in the Economics and Social Science Services Group conduct surveys, studies and projects in the social sciences; carry out economic, socio-economic and sociological research, develop statistical and survey methods and systems; and analyse and interpret policies and recommendations, among other functions.

