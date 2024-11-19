OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a place to call home. However, for many across the country, home ownership and renting are out of reach due to the housing crisis Canada is facing. We need to build more homes, faster, to get Canadians into homes that meet their needs, at prices they can afford. That's why in Budget 2024 and Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, the federal government announced the most ambitious housing plan in Canadian history: a plan to build 4 million more homes.

As part of this plan, the Government of Canada is identifying properties within its portfolio that have the potential for housing and is actively adding them to the Canada Public Land Bank. Wherever possible, the government will turn these properties into housing through a long-term lease, to support affordable housing and ensure public land stays public.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, joined by the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, announced that 12 new properties have been added to the Canada Public Land Bank. These additional properties will create close to 3,900 units of housing for middle-class Canadians.

The 12 new properties included in the Canada Public Land Bank are:

Calgary, Alberta – Currie – Phase 14, Block 27A, at the corner of Calais Drive and Breskens Street Southwest Calgary, Alberta – Currie – Phase 14, Block 31B , at the corner of Bessborough Drive and Breskens Street Southwest Calgary, Alberta – Currie – Phase 12C, at the corner of Bessborough Drive and Quesnay Wood Drive Edmundston, New Brunswick – 22 Emerson Street Grand Falls, New Brunswick – 373-377 Broadway Boulevard Dartmouth, Nova Scotia – 15 Iroquois Drive Bracebridge, Ontario – 98 Manitoba Street London, Ontario – 451 Talbot Street Ottawa, Ontario – 529 Richmond Road Laval, Quebec – Montée Saint-François – Laval Penitentiary Laval, Quebec – Vacant land next to 1575 Chomedey Boulevard Whitehorse , Yukon – 419-421 Range Road

A total of 83 federal properties have now been identified as being suitable to support housing. With today's additions, the Canada Public Land Bank now has properties in 9 provinces and 2 territories. This list will continue to grow in the coming months, with further details on listed properties available soon.

To solve Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is using every tool at its disposal. The Government of Canada is accelerating its real property disposal process to meet the urgency of getting affordable homes built across Canada.

Quotes

"Safe, accessible and affordable housing options are out of reach for far too many Canadians. Since the launch of the Canada Public Land Bank in August 2024, 83 properties have been identified for potential housing development, paving the way to build affordable housing across the country at a pace and scale not seen in generations."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"We are delivering on the most ambitious housing plan in Canadian history, to build 4 million homes and make the housing market fairer for first-time buyers and renters alike. Building more student housing will relieve rental demand for students and confronting the financialization of housing will ensure homes are for Canadians, not a speculative asset class for investors. We are taking action on all fronts to build more homes and make housing more affordable for Canadians."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"We need to build more homes in Canada, and one of the largest costs in building is land. By building on public lands, we can make it easier to build, and by leasing those same properties, we can make sure the homes built stay affordable for the long term."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

In Budget 2024 and Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , the federal government announced an ambitious whole-of-government approach to addressing the housing crisis by building more homes, making it easier to rent or own a home, and helping Canadians who cannot afford a home.

, the federal government announced an ambitious whole-of-government approach to addressing the housing crisis by building more homes, making it easier to rent or own a home, and helping Canadians who cannot afford a home. A key component of Canada's Housing Plan is the new Public Lands for Homes Plan . This plan aims to partner with all levels of government, homebuilders and housing providers to build homes, faster, on surplus and underused public lands across the country.

Housing Plan is the new . This plan aims to partner with all levels of government, homebuilders and housing providers to build homes, faster, on surplus and underused public lands across the country. The Public Lands for Homes Plan supports the government's goal of unlocking 250,000 new homes by 2031.

supports the government's goal of unlocking 250,000 new homes by 2031. Budget 2024 also provided $500 million , on a cash basis, to launch the new Public Lands Acquisition Fund. This fund will buy land from other orders of government to allow the federal government to acquire more land for housing to help build middle-class homes. Work on the fund is already underway, and more details will be released in the coming weeks.

, on a cash basis, to launch the new Public Lands Acquisition Fund. This fund will buy land from other orders of government to allow the federal government to acquire more land for housing to help build middle-class homes. Work on the fund is already underway, and more details will be released in the coming weeks. In August 2024 , a new tool for builders called the Canada Public Land Bank was launched with an initial 56 properties under the Public Lands for Homes Plan.

, a new tool for builders called the Canada Public Land Bank was launched with an initial 56 properties under the As of November 5, 2024 , there are 83 properties listed in the Canada Public Land Bank, representing a total of 430 hectares of land, which is the size of approximately 2,700 hockey rinks or almost 525 Canadian Football League football fields.

, there are 83 properties listed in the Canada Public Land Bank, representing a total of 430 hectares of land, which is the size of approximately 2,700 hockey rinks or almost 525 Canadian Football League football fields. So far, Canada Lands Company, in partnership with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, issued a call for proposals for 5 properties located in Edmonton , Calgary , Toronto , Ottawa and Montréal, as well as 2 additional separate opportunities in Ottawa . The initial calls for proposals have closed, and evaluations have begun.

, , , and Montréal, as well as 2 additional separate opportunities in . The initial calls for proposals have closed, and evaluations have begun. Building on this momentum, Canada Lands Company has additional opportunities available.

In addition, a call for proposals was launched for 1 National Capital Commission property located in Gatineau .

. The Government of Canada is processing the feedback received from provinces, territories and municipalities, as well as developers, housing advocates and Indigenous groups. This information will be used to develop and bring more properties to market.

is processing the feedback received from provinces, territories and municipalities, as well as developers, housing advocates and Indigenous groups. This information will be used to develop and bring more properties to market. To provide feedback on the Canada Public Land Bank and its properties, the Government of Canada launched a call for housing solutions for communities, which can be accessed via a secure online platform.

Associated links

Budget 2024

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Public lands for homes

Portfolio optimization: Disposal list

