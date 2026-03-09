TORONTO, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Investments in Canada's airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for business travellers and tourists. By facilitating the fast, secure, and efficient movement of people across the border, preclearance supports trade and economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, accompanied by the Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Ontario Minister of Transportation, announced that, building on the foundation of newly strengthened Preclearance Regulations in Canada, a new preclearance facility at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport for United States-bound travellers will open on March 10, 2026.

Representing an important partnership with the United States Customs and Border Protection, the new preclearance facility will provide important benefits to Canadians and the air sector by:

Streamlining the travel experience through allowing U.S.-bound passengers to complete the customs process before departure, and proceed directly to connections or their final destinations.

Enhancing border security and early threat detection by enabling Canada and the United States to collaborate on managing border risks and addressing shared security concerns.

Supporting economic growth and job creation by increasing the airport's economic contribution in the region and boosting employment on both sides of the border.

Strengthening trade and tourism ties by easing cross-border tourism and broader economic activity between Canada and the United States, and opening new opportunities and destinations for Canadians to the United States and connections to other areas abroad.

As of today, amendments to the Preclearance in Canada Regulations come into force, introducing a new security screening process for individuals who need unescorted access to preclearance areas as part of their employment. The amendments are the result of close coordinated efforts between Canada and the United States to put in place a process that will strengthen Canada-US border security. The process will deny access to people with a record of criminal offences that could present risks to the integrity and security of the border. These measures apply nationwide to all facilities that host preclearance operations and will further enhance border safety across Canada all while supporting secure, efficient travel and trade with the United States.

"Strong transportation links are important to our economy. The new preclearance facility at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will make cross-border travel easier for passengers while enhancing border security and improving efficiency. By investing in modern infrastructure, we are strengthening our transportation system and ensuring Canada remains competitive, resilient, and well-positioned for continued economic growth."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Our government is firmly committed to protecting communities on both sides of the border. Beginning preclearance to the United States at the new facility at Billy Bishop Airport strengthens Canada's security and supports safe, efficient, and reliable cross-border travel and trade. I am grateful for the hard work of officials in both Canada and the U.S. in getting us to this day. This is a great addition for Toronto and for Canada"

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"Today marks more than the completion of Canada's first U.S. CBP Preclearance facility in 25 years, it represents the culmination of a decade of determination, partnership, and vision. Catalyzed by a capital investment from the Government of Canada in 2023, this new facility enhances the passenger experience, unlocks new direct access to U.S. destinations, introduces modern border technologies to strengthen efficiency and security, and significantly increases the economic impact of this airport for Toronto and region. With this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to continued investment, innovation and advancement to secure the future of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport."

RJ Steenstra

President and CEO

Toronto Port Authority, Billy Bishop Airport Owner and Operator

"We thank the Government of Canada for its $30 million investment in this transformational project, and for its partnership in bringing this decade-long vision to fruition. As the airport's private-sector terminal partner, we are proud to bring this critical infrastructure project from concept to reality--strengthening connectivity, enhancing security, elevating the passenger experience and unlocking stronger economic opportunity. With new routes from both Air Canada and Porter Airlines, this facility is already well on its way to deepening connectivity and enabling more seamless onward travel while reinforcing Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's role as a vital gateway for business and leisure travellers alike."

Jennifer Quinn,

President and CEO

Nieuport Aviation

By allowing travellers to clear U.S. Customs, Immigration, and Agriculture inspection before takeoff, the newly launched U.S. preclearance operation at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will contribute to enhanced passenger experience for U.S.-bound travellers, facilitating travel to new destinations.

The introduction of preclearance at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport could grow the airport's annual economic contribution from $2.1 billion to $5.3 billion.

As a result of increased aviation activity, Preclearance could result in $215 million in total annual tax revenue, up from $150 million, based primarily on direct on-site activities.

Preclearance at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will boost on-site jobs as the number of routes increases.

Preclearance at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport was made possible in part by an investment of $30 million in capital funding on the part of the Government of Canada.

The new preclearance process that comes into force will work alongside the existing Transportation Security Clearance (TSC) program, which focuses on transportation security, creating a comprehensive security system that protects travellers and facilitate trade.

