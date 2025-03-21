PASADENA, NL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced an investment of over $2.2 million to build, pre-develop or spur the construction of 73 homes across western Newfoundland and Labrador.

This funding, provided under the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Program (CGAH), the Housing Accelerator Fund, round 2 (HAF2) and the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), has been allocated to support pre-retrofit activities, key energy-efficiency renovations needed for multi-unit residential buildings as well as spur the construction of 35 new homes over the next three years. These investments will help low- and moderate-income households enjoy comfortable, affordable homes for longer. Further details on these programs can be found in the Quick Fact section below.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

A detailed list of all the projects that received federal funding through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing, the Housing Accelerator Fund and the Affordable Housing Fund is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"The market alone won't deliver the housing affordability we need. These projects represent major progress in returning a strong federal role to affordable and non-market housing. It's now time to double down on that commitment." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Newfoundland and Labrador and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024 , the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

National Housing Strategy and Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.

Additional Information:

Appendix: Projects receiving federal funding through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing Program, the Housing Accelerator Fund and the Affordable Housing Fund

Project Name Program Address Funding New Construction,

Retrofit, or Pre-

Development Units Pre-Retrofit Project for Junction Road CGAH 18 Junction Road, Bishop's Falls $41,400 Pre-Development 9 CGAH Pre-Retrofit Project for Marshall Court CGAH 21 Marshall Court, Stephenville $96,600 Pre-Development 21 Non-Profit Affordable Housing Initiative AHF 17 Stadium, Channel-Port aux Basques $878,383 New Construction 8 Pasadena HAF HAF Pasadena $1,215,000 Additional Units Permitted 35 Total: $2,231,383

73

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

