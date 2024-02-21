Government of Canada to announce investment to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver, for an announcement on the prevention of gun crime and gang violence in Vancouver.

Date

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Time

12:30 p.m. PST

Location

Vancouver City Hall

Media room – Main floor

453 W 12th Ave

Vancouver, British Columbia

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

