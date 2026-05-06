OTTAWA ON, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - A dangerous and unpredictable illegal drug supply made up of powerful synthetic opioids is driving drug-related deaths and harms across our country. Given the significant risks to public health and safety, the Government of Canada continues to move quickly to ensure controls are in place for the seizure of these substances at the border.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced new temporary controls under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for three substances that are at risk of entering the illegal drug supply. The new controls come into force on June 5, 2026, for a period of one year.

The substances to be controlled are two synthetic opioids, spirobrorphine and spirochlorphine, as well as R 29676, a precursor chemical. This proactive and accelerated regulatory action is based on evidence indicating these substances are being imported into Canada by criminal organizations or that they are being found in other countries.

As part of Canada's Border Plan, these controls give new tools to Canadian law and border enforcement to stop the illegal importation, production and distribution of these substances.

Quotes

"Dangerous synthetic opioids, like the ones we are controlling today, pose significant risks to the health and safety of Canadians. We are using every tool at our disposal to prevent these substances from entering our borders, our country, and our communities. Quick action is essential to keep our communities safe as we address the devastating drug crisis that impacts people and families across the country."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Criminal networks are constantly adapting, and so must our response. That is why we are taking swift action to control these dangerous substances. Ensuring our border officers have the tools they need to respond to emerging threats helps prevent these substances from entering the illegal drug supply, reduce harms and save lives."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"Our drug controls must continue to evolve to meet the threats found in Canada. Making sure that our law and border enforcement have the tools they need to seize unlawful drugs is a big part of our strategy to keep Canadians safe. We will not back down in our fight against organized crime groups and illegal drug production and trafficking."

Kevin Brosseau

Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Quick facts

R 29676 has been intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency in quantities that could be used to produce large amounts of synthetic opioids.

Spirochlorphine has also been found at the border, while spirobrorphine has only been detected in other countries.

Health Canada provides oversight into precursor chemicals and their distribution channels, and enhances monitoring and surveillance of illegal drug trends to enable timely law enforcement and regulatory action.

Recent amendments to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act made through Bill C-12 ensure that precursor chemicals rapidly controlled by the Minister of Health are also subject to strict regulatory oversight.

made through Bill C-12 ensure that precursor chemicals rapidly controlled by the Minister of Health are also subject to strict regulatory oversight. Legitimate businesses and researchers who may use these substances can contact Health Canada's Office of Controlled Substances for more information on the process to apply for a licence or other authorizations.

Health Canada launched a public dashboard under the National Wastewater Drug Surveillance initiative which provides in-depth information about drug use in Canada.

Associated links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709