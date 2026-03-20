The Government of Canada's Indigenous Languages Program investments support the efforts of Indigenous Peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Language reveals who we are, helps us understand our history and shapes our identity. When it is spoken, written and passed down, it keeps communities strong and carries their legacy, culture and knowledge forward for future generations. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis in their efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, was in Yellowknife to meet with community organizations and local governments and learn more about the important work being done to revitalize Indigenous languages across the territory. He highlighted the government's $4.8-million investment in five new projects in the Northwest Territories, through the Indigenous Languages Program's First Nations Call for Applications 2025–2026.

These creative and diverse projects will greatly increase access to Indigenous language activities and social gatherings, more early childhood and adult immersion programs, multimedia Indigenous language content and a greater number of Indigenous speakers across the territory.

With the International Decade on Indigenous Languages 2022–2032 underway, these initiatives reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to support Indigenous Peoples in reclaiming, revitalizing, maintaining and strengthening their languages, while respecting their traditions and histories. The Government of Canada has committed historic investments of more than $1.4 billion from 2019–20 to 2028–29 to support the implementation of the Indigenous Languages Act, Indigenous-led language revitalization initiatives and the creation of the independent Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages.

Quotes

"Languages are at the heart of who we are. We are proud to support organizations in the Northwest Territories as they partner with communities across the territory to reclaim, protect and pass on their languages to future generations. By investing in these five Indigenous-led initiatives, we are not only supporting the revitalization of Indigenous languages, but also honouring Indigenous cultures and identities--all in the spirit of reconciliation and the Indigenous Languages Act."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Supporting Indigenous languages is a vital part of advancing reconciliation. This funding puts resources directly in the hands of Indigenous governments and organizations to lead the work of revitalizing their languages on their own terms. When languages are strong, cultures are strong, and we build more vibrant communities across the Northwest Territories."

--The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

Recipients

Organization Project title Contribution K'ahsho Development Foundation Dene Xǝdǝ: The path forward for

K'asho Got'ine $2,217,990 over five years (2025–

30) Native Communication Society of

the N.W.T. Maintaining Indigenous Languages $1,280,000 over four years (2026–

30) Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government Délı̨nę Dene Kǝdǝ́ Department

Strategic Planning and

Implementation $1,052,345 over one year (2025–

26) Tłı̨chǫ Government Tłı̨chǫ Intergenerational Digital

Storytelling Project $202,896 over one year (2025–26) Sahtu Dene Council Part-time Language Coordinator $68,900 over one year (2025–26)

Quick Facts

The Indigenous Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019. Canadian Heritage continues to work with Indigenous partners and organizations to implement the Act.

The United Nations declared 2022–32 the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. Throughout the Decade, Canada is recognizing, raising awareness and celebrating the rich diversity of Indigenous languages. The Decade's main objectives are to draw attention to the critical loss of Indigenous languages and the urgent need to preserve, revitalize and promote Indigenous languages at the national and international levels.

Associated Links

Indigenous Languages Act

Indigenous Languages

Indigenous Languages Program

International Decade of Indigenous Languages

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]