Government of Canada supports search and rescue in Québec by investing in boating safety initiative

MRC DES CHENAUX, QC, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Local knowledge, public awareness and well-equipped responders all play an important role in strengthening search and rescue efforts.

Today, on behalf of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain, Québec, announced $378,700 in funding to the Regional County Municipality of Les Chenaux (MRC des Chenaux) for their one-year initiative entitled Safe Navigation: Awareness, Prevention and Implementation of Boating Safety in the MRC des Chenaux.

Public Safety Canada is funding the initiative through the Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF), which supports projects that improve Canada's search and rescue system.

With this new funding, the MRC des Chenaux's fire department will launch a public awareness campaign to promote safety during water activities. They will also obtain specialized training and equipment to strengthen their response capacity in river rescues.

Through enhanced public education, specialized training and new equipment, this project will strengthen the MRC des Chenaux's ability to prevent and respond to water-related emergencies. It is a practical investment in community safety and local emergency preparedness.

Quotes

"Whether you're boating, fishing or spending time on the water, you should be able to do so safely. This investment will help give people in the MRC des Chenaux the information they need to stay safe, while ensuring local search and rescue teams have the training and equipment they need when someone is in distress. By investing in prevention and preparedness, we can help protect both people on the water and the responders who are there when they need help."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Waterways are an important part of our heritage, economy, and way of life in the MRC des Chenaux. Investments that promote boating safety, contribute to injury prevention and strengthen search and rescue response capacity will ensure that residents and visitors can enjoy the rivers of the region with confidence."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain, Quebec

"Water activities are becoming more and more popular in our region, which inevitably leads to an increase in the risks associated with bodies of water. Through this project, we are investing in the safety of both our citizens and our firefighters, by providing them with the training and equipment they need to respond effectively. We also place great importance on prevention and awareness, because the best intervention is always the one that can be avoided through good practices. This is a concrete investment that will help make our territory safer for everyone."

- Guy Veillette, Prefect of the MRC des Chenaux

Quick Facts

The search and rescue system draws on the resources and expertise of partners at all orders of government, Indigenous communities, volunteers, and the private sector to respond to people who are lost, missing or in distress.

The Search and Rescue New Initiatives Fund (SAR NIF) is a contribution program that is managed by Public Safety Canada in partnership with other federal, provincial and territorial search and rescue organizations, who together determine its annual priorities.

Projects are selected through a merit-based process using objective and measurable criteria. Each proposal must support at least one of the annual priorities to be considered for funding. The MRC des Chenaux project meets Priority 1 – Strengthen the Governance of Search and Rescue: Initiatives that support the development of local, regional, and national governance and collaboration mechanisms to ensure seamless delivery of SAR services.

Since 2015, following the transfer of the National Search and Rescue Secretariat to Public Safety Canada, the SAR NIF program has provided $61M towards search and rescue activities across Canada to enhance prevention and ensure responders are well equipped to reach people in distress wherever they are.

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Contacts: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; John Fragos, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]