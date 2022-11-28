OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The pandemic highlighted the important role Canada's airports play in our country's economy and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. As Canada's air sector continues to recover, investments in airport infrastructure are crucial to ensuring that Canadian travellers have access to safe and reliable air transportation options.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced new funding to support important transportation infrastructure projects at the Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport.

The airport is receiving close to $4 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for the rehabilitation of the pavement on Taxiways A, M, AA, BB, and CC. This investment will help ensure continued safe airport operations for passengers, airline crews and airport workers.

This funding is in addition to $6.4 million announced in 2021 under the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for the construction of a light rail transit (LRT) station at the airport, and $5.6 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund, to help the airport maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in the National Capital Region and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we continue with the return of aviation activity that supports the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it is imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Ottawa International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and to allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The Ottawa Airport is a central hub for travellers in Ottawa and across Canada. This new funding for critical infrastructure projects will ensure the continued safety of workers, travellers, and Canadians, and will promote a better and more secure aviation industry for all."

The Honourable David McGuinty

Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

"After being hard-hit by the pandemic, we appreciate the federal government's support as we work to maintain our infrastructure to ensure the highest level of safety for our passengers and employees. This support is ever more important as we continue our recovery, welcoming new partnerships and air service to YOW that will benefit Canada's Capital Region."

Mark Laroche

President and CEO

Ottawa International Airport Authority

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

, will provide in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

Associated Links

