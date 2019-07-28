Government of Canada supports Nunavut Law Program to increase access to justice and address the need for more practicing lawyers in Nunavut

IQALUIT, July 28, 2019 /CNW/ - For a well-functioning justice system, our legal professionals must understand regional and cultural contexts in the regions where they practice law. This is why providing access to legal education is important from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced funding for the University of Saskatchewan Nunavut Law Program at the Nunavut Arctic College, a legal education program designed to increase the number of practicing lawyers in Nunavut and to improve access to justice for Nunavummiut. The program is a partnership between Nunavut Arctic College and the University of Saskatchewan College of Law. In September 2019, the first cohort of students will be entering the third year of the four year Program. The Government of Canada will provide the University of Saskatchewan with $341,600 through the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program over the next two years. ‎

Funding from the Government of Canada will enable students to engage in experiential learning opportunities in legal advocacy and will establish a legal clinic in Iqaluit where they can gain hands-on law practice experience. The program will also provide guest lecturers on Arctic, Inuit and Circumpolar issues, and will hold programming on cultural skills, Inuktitut legal terminology, and traditional law lectures to reflect the needs and priorities of Nunavut.

"It is an honour to support such a critical program that is working to meet the demand for lawyers in Nunavut. This initiative is an important part of the Government's commitment to see Nunavummiut better reflected in positions of leadership, including in our justice system. Our investment in this program, and our support for revitalizing Indigenous legal systems, is an investment in Nunavut's future."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"This funding will help us provide our students with new opportunities to engage actively with the legal profession, obtain hands on practical skills, and their knowledge of Inuit Traditional Law. I am very glad the Government of Canada recognizes the important role that the Nunavut Law Program will play in building the legal profession in our Territory. "

Stephen Mansell

Director Nunavut Law Program, University of Saskatchewan

"Thanks to the funding announced today by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Law Program will make a real difference in preparing our graduates with practical experiences. I am so pleased this program is receiving the support it needs to enhance the opportunities available for our students."

Martin Phillipson

College of Law Dean, University of Saskatchewan

The Justice Partnership and Innovation Program provides funding for organizations to develop innovative solutions to emerging justice issues. The program supports the Department of Justice in its mission of working to ensure that Canada is a just and law-abiding society with an accessible, efficient and fair system of justice.

