MEADOW LAKE, SK, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Meadow Lake families now have improved access to affordable rental housing.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Trade and Export and MLA for Meadow Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), along with the Meadow Lake Native Urban Housing Corporation (MLNUH) announced the official opening of four affordable housing units for vulnerable families in Meadow Lake.

SHC provided $768,000 through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) Agreement with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Funding provided through the IAH is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments.

To provide families with affordable housing, MLNUH replaced two aging single-family houses with a semi-detached home and an up-down duplex. The homes are rented to vulnerable families with young children who are clients of KidsFirst Meadow Lake.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. These families in Meadow Lake will now have a place to call their very own and thrive. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"All Canadians deserve to have a safe and affordable place to call home, to raise their families, engage in their community, and grow. Our government will continue to tackle the housing crisis across Canada, and provide families the support they need to succeed. I wish the four families in Meadow Lake all the best on their new journey." – The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Through our partnership with Meadow Lake Native Urban Housing Corporation and Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation, four Meadow Lake families have the chance to live in a safe and affordable home where they can make memories and build their futures. These new homes support our government's commitment to make affordable housing more accessible and to support families in greatest housing need. I congratulate the four families on their new homes and thank our partners for their support as we work to ensure all Saskatchewan residents have access to a safe, stable and affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

"Meadow Lake Native Urban Housing Corporation would like to express their gratitude to the Provincial and Federal governments for the contribution each has made to our KidsFirst project. The partnership we have with the KidsFirst organization offers new homes for their clients to raise their families and build connections in the community." – Lauri Bell, Manager, Meadow Lake Native Urban Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

Meadow Lake Native Urban Housing Corporation (MLNUH), an established property manager, partnered with KidsFirst Meadow Lake to support vulnerable families with young children through this housing project. Tenant intakes are a joint collaboration between MLNUH and KidsFirst.

KidsFirst is a voluntary program that helps families in vulnerable situations have the healthiest children possible. KidsFirst provides early learning and child care support, home visits, mental health support, nutrition, crisis intervention and other services.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Pursuant to the NHS, the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. Both governments have reached an agreement on the first three-year action plan.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

