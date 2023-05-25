The Montréal-based organization obtains $750,000 in financial assistance from CED.

MONTRÉAL, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

SMEs play a key role in ensuring Quebec's economic performance. They seek to innovate, grow and prepare for the future and growth by enhancing their competitiveness. An event like C2MTL represents a strategic networking and learning opportunity.

That is why the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a $750,000 non–repayable contribution for C2MTL. This funding will support innovation and networking within the entrepreneurial ecosystem while contributing to Montréal's reputation as a creative metropolis.

C2MTL is a unique event that offers conferences on current topics, collaborative learning sessions and networking opportunities. The goal of this world-class event is to help participants build relationships, seize business opportunities and resolve business issues by sharing innovative ideas. CED's funding will allow the organization to promote the event internationally, facilitate B2B networking activities and support the development of workshops and master classes, thus encouraging innovation by Quebec businesses.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic vitality relies on organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth and a key asset in building a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"For the past 12 years, C2 Montréal has been helping businesses equip themselves with the tools they need to innovate, be competitive and prosper. With the help of the federal funding announced today, C2MTL will be able to continue showcasing Montréal on the international stage as it contributes to the development of the creative and business industries in Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"SMEs are key to community development and the building of a stronger and more resilient and sustainable economy. Our government's financial support for C2 Montréal will help foster innovation within the entrepreneurial ecosystem and strengthen Montréal's position as a creative hub."

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"C2MTL is grateful for CED's funding, which allows us to act as a driving force for networking among our businesses here in Quebec and Canada and those abroad. Our organization is known for its ability to create extraordinary contexts that allow business people to connect in a unique way that promotes partnership chemistry and creates real benefits for our economy. We thank CED for allowing us to provide outstanding networking opportunities for local and international business communities."

Anick Beaulieu, President and Chief Executive Officer, C2MTL

Quick facts

This announcement is part of Economic Development Week.

The many investments announced by the regional development agencies (RDAs) in projects that contribute to community vitality demonstrate the importance of economic development right across the country.

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

