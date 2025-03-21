QUEBEC CITY, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - In Canada, one in 12 people live with a rare disease, and for most people affected, the cost of treatment is unaffordable. Canadians deserve a health care system that provides timely access to quality health services and medications, including effective drugs for rare diseases, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Canada's Minister of Health, announced an agreement with Quebec investing over $305 million to support access to new and existing drugs, early diagnosis, and screening for rare diseases and Quebec's Action Plan on Rare Diseases 2023-2027. This agreement will improve access to healthcare for Quebecers, in line with Quebec's priorities.

The Government of Canada remains committed to working with provinces and territories to improve health care for all Canadians, including access to affordable prescription medications, and to achieving better health outcomes for everyone.

Quotes

"Reaching this agreement marks an important step in our efforts to build a stronger public health system in Quebec. This federal funding will improve affordability and access to medications, early diagnosis, and screening, so that people in the province with rare diseases have the best health outcomes possible."

The Honourable Kamal Khera

Minister of Health

"I am pleased to emphasize the signing of the agreement for rare diseases with the federal government, which represents an investment of more than 300 million dollars over a period of three years and without any conditions. This agreement will help improve access to care for Quebecers, which is our government's priority. It should be remembered that Quebec is a leader in the treatment of rare diseases, especially thanks to the Quebec Policy on Rare Diseases and the Quebec Life Sciences Strategy, which are unique to Quebec."

Christian Dubé

Minister of Health, Quebec

Quick Facts

In March 2023 , the Government of Canada announced an investment of up to $1.5 billion over three years to support the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, including up to $1.4 billion for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life.

, the Government of announced an investment of up to over three years to support the including up to for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life. Innovative treatments for rare diseases can cost anywhere from $100,000 to more than $4 million per year.

Related Products



Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Matthew Kronberg, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Health, 343-552-5654; Audrey Noiseux, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Christian Dubé, Quebec Minister of Health, 514-779-3114; Media Relations: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries, 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709