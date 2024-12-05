EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - In Canada, 1 in 12 people live with a rare disease, and for most people suffering from these diseases, the cost of treatment is unaffordable. Canadians deserve a health care system that provides timely access to quality health services and medications, including effective drugs for rare diseases, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health, and the Honourable Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's Minister of Health, announced a bilateral agreement investing over $162 million to improve access to selected new drugs for rare diseases, and to support enhanced access to existing drugs, early diagnosis, and screening.

The first step in this bilateral agreement will be to deliver funding to support the province for the following three drugs under the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases:

Poteligeo , for the treatment of mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome;

, for the treatment of mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome; Oxlumo , for the treatment of hyperoxaluria type 1; and,

, for the treatment of hyperoxaluria type 1; and, Epkinly for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The names of other drugs on the common list will be published online on a drug-by-drug basis following the conclusion of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance price negotiations for each drug. In addition, Alberta is committing through this agreement to work with Canada and other provinces and territories on developing and implementing a plan for improving screening and diagnostics for rare diseases.

The Government of Canada remains committed to working with provinces and territories to improve health care for all Canadians, including access to affordable prescription medications and better health outcomes for everyone.

Quotes

"Reaching this agreement is another step toward building a stronger public health system for Albertans. By investing in drugs for rare diseases, this agreement will improve affordability and access to medications, early diagnosis, and screening, so that people in Alberta with rare diseases have the best health outcomes possible."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"Alberta provides comprehensive coverage for rare disease drugs, which includes funding more than 100 drug treatments. With this additional funding, we can enhance our province's coverage and provide Albertans with access to even more new and emerging rare disease drugs. It's another step toward making these high cost drugs more readily available to the people who need them."

The Honourable Adriana LaGrange

Alberta's Minister of Health

Quick Facts

In March 2023 , the Government of Canada announced an investment of up to $1.5 billion over three years to support the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, including up to $1.4 billion for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life.

, the Government of announced an investment of up to over three years to support the including up to for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to help patients with rare diseases have access to treatments as early as possible, for better quality of life. Innovative treatments for rare diseases can cost anywhere from $100,000 to more than $4 million per year.

to more than per year. Alberta's Drugs for Rare Diseases Agreement has been posted online.

