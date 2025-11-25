Project will create over 300 jobs and support innovative solutions to boost R&D and advanced networking in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, accompanied by the Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade; Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry; and the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, participated in a groundbreaking ceremony to showcase Nokia's project to invest in research and development (R&D) in advanced networking in Canada.

Canadians rely on technology to work, commute, conduct business transactions and stay in touch with loved ones. The Government of Canada is investing in innovative technologies that will advance Canada's digital infrastructure for generations to come. Nokia's work will include the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop new innovations and applications in advanced networking. Advanced 5G networks will bring transformative economic and technological benefits to Canadians--this next step in wireless networking is expected to add over $200 billion to Canada's economy by 2040.

This partnership will bring economic benefits to the Ottawa region, improve Canada's 5G ecosystem and network, and fuel prosperity in Canada's entire tech sector. This collaboration supports the advancement of 5G networks and will pave the way for new and innovative technology applications, such as defence, telecommunications, clean energy, precision agriculture, autonomous vehicles and modern telemedicine.

The governments of Canada and Ontario have partnered with Nokia to support the expansion of its Ottawa facility. Nokia is revitalizing and growing its core lab space as well as undertaking a brand-new suite of R&D activities that represents the next step in 5G advanced wireless networking. Nokia is expected to create more than 340 jobs and increase the number of co-op positions for post-secondary students. The Government of Canada contributed $40 million to this project through the Strategic Response Fund's innovation stream.

Quotes

"Canada is at the cutting edge of the global technological race. The project at Nokia's Kanata campus ensures Canadians have access to the most advanced digital telecommunications tools. Today's milestone is a significant step toward enabling exciting new technologies that will have a transformative effect on Canada's economy. The partnership between Nokia and Canada is strengthening our digital infrastructure and delivering results for Canadians across the country."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Digital infrastructure is critical to Canada's future success--especially at this pivotal moment as new technologies reshape the world around us. That's why this project matters. We are not only investing in the foundations needed for artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity but also ensuring that Canadian innovators have the tools to lead globally. Through this partnership, we're building a highly skilled workforce, empowering Canadians to drive the next wave of innovation, fuelling economic growth and creating the well-paying jobs of tomorrow."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"This project supports the advancement of new digital innovations that will shape our economy, our security and our daily lives for decades to come. Today, we are celebrating a milestone that will anchor Nokia in both Ontario and Canada to make our country a leader in the global telecommunications industry."

– Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

"Nokia's Ottawa campus expansion reflects Canada's strong partnerships with global innovators and our commitment to building secure, sustainable, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure. This project will advance artificial intelligence, quantum-safe technologies, and next-generation connectivity--helping Canadian businesses succeed around the globe. Canada welcomes foreign investment as a driver of innovation, job creation, and economic growth, and the Trade Commissioner Service is proud to support global innovators like Nokia in building the future here in Canada."

– The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade

"This partnership with Nokia is exactly the kind of investment that keeps Canada ahead of the curve. It means over three hundred good jobs for the Ottawa region, a big boost to our 5G ecosystem, and real momentum for the technologies that will shape our future from clean energy to smart cities and advanced healthcare. Our government is focused on building an economy where innovation happens here at home and where Canadians benefit from the jobs and opportunities that come with it."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"Today's groundbreaking is the result of a powerful partnership between Nokia, the Government of Canada, and our local community. By investing in Nokia's new Ottawa innovation campus, we are not only advancing world-class research in AI, quantum and next-generation networks but also reaffirming our belief in Canada's extraordinary talent and innovation ecosystem. This collaboration positions Canada as a global leader in secure, sustainable digital infrastructure while creating new opportunities for economic growth and prosperity. We are proud to deepen our roots in Canada and look forward to building a future defined by innovation, resilience and shared success."

– Jeffrey Maddox, President, Nokia Canada

Quick facts

Nokia is a global leader in telecom equipment, operating in 130 countries and employing 88,000 people.

Over the past five years, Nokia has invested over $1 billion in research and development (R&D) in Canada, with innovations being used by communications service providers and web-scale companies, such as Amazon and Google.

Nokia's Ottawa R&D operations is an anchor firm and the largest single employer in the Ottawa telecom cluster.

The Strategic Response Fund builds on the mandate of the Strategic Innovation Fund, maintaining support for industrial innovation while expanding its focus to include responsive, targeted investment in trade-exposed sectors.

