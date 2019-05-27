Government of Canada seeks Canadians' views on changes to "Product of Canada" and "Made in Canada" labelling claims

OTTAWA, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Consumers use labels on food products to determine whether the foods they buy come from Canada, including the Canadian ingredients in a product and/or if it was manufactured in Canada.

This is why the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that the Government of Canada is launching a public consultation today on the labelling guidelines for "Product of Canada" and "Made in Canada." Canadians want information about the Canadian content of their food so that they can make purchasing decisions that match their personal preference.

The changes proposed to the labeling guidelines seek to improve upon the information available to consumers to identify Canadian food products and make informed purchasing decisions. They are also based on the recommendations following a recent survey of Canada's food industry, led by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

The Government of Canada's online public consultation seeks to gauge Canadians' support for the proposed changes. Consumers are encouraged to provide their comments by June 23, 2019.

Quotes

"Consumers want to know when their food has a significant amount of Canadian ingredients, so that they make informed decisions and support domestic food producers. This initiative is an important part of our Food Policy for Canada, and the Buy Canadian Promotion campaign, which will promote the great foods produced by our world-class farmers across the country, and build pride and confidence in our food system."

— Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

Amending the guidelines for "Product of Canada" and "Made in Canada" labelling claims would support the Government of Canada's commitment to enhance business growth and trade, as announced in November 2018

The amendments will also support the $25 million Buy Canadian Promotion campaign outlined in Budget 2019 as part of the Food Policy for Canada, which aims to promote Canadian agricultural products through advertising and marketing

The current guidelines for "Product of Canada" and "Made in Canada" labelling claims came into force in December 2008, following consultations with industry and consumers

The guidelines promote compliance with the Food and Drug Act and Safe Food for Canadians Act, which prohibit false and misleading claims

The use of "Product of Canada" and "Made in Canada" claims is voluntary

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency provides guidance to industry on the use of the claims and enforces the guidelines

Associated links

