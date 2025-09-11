MONTRÉAL, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - This is a pivotal moment for our economy, one that will see Canada return to an era of building with ambition and determination. There is a need to build projects that have transformative power to connect our economy, diversify our products and markets, and create high-paying careers across the country.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy, announced one of the first major projects that are being referred to the Major Projects Office (MPO) – the Contrecoeur Container Terminal project in Montréal, Quebec.

The Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Central and Eastern Canada and a central destination for the world's largest shipping lines. It handles all types of cargo and benefits from its own railway network directly on the platforms, making it easy to ship things across the country through the two pan-Canadian rail networks. Current port activity supports some 590,000 jobs and nearly $93.5 billion in economic activity in Canada.

The proposed development at Contrecoeur would expand the current port infrastructure, adding port terminals and additional wharves, as well as other infrastructure that would increase the port's handling capacity by about 60% along the St. Lawrence River – one of Canada's critical trade arteries. It would create 8000 jobs during construction and over 1200 jobs when in operation and would provide approximately $140 million annually in national economic benefits when operational.

Investing in critical port infrastructure now will prevent significant congestion and capacity issues, which could lead to higher transportation costs for businesses and consumers. Greater port capacity builds resilience in Canada's supply chain and empowers Canadian exporters to sell their products on international markets.

This project is part of the first series of projects being advanced to the MPO for consideration. The first projects have achieved many regulatory milestones and have undertaken extensive engagement with Indigenous Peoples, provincial governments, local authorities, proponents, and other stakeholders. For these first projects, the work of the MPO will be to close final regulatory and permitting gaps, coordinate with provinces and territories, and ensure financing plans can be achieved. As well, it will recommend to the federal government to ensure proponents can make final investment decisions in the right timeframe.

"Projects like the Contrecoeur Container Terminal are the type of nation-building projects Canada needs. By better connecting our economy, allowing us to access new markets, and creating high-paying jobs, we are making Canada stronger for generations to come. As we move forward, the Major Projects Office will be working together with all partners on advancing other nation-building projects faster, more efficiently, and more effectively."

The Montreal Port Authority is proposing the development of a new container port terminal at Contrecoeur that would increase the Port's container capacity by nearly 60%. The project would include the construction of a 675-metre wharf with two berths to accommodate vessels from 39,000 to 75,400 deadweight tonnes. The project would also include the development of a seven-track rail yard, a container storage and handling area, an intermodal rail yard, support buildings, rail and road access, and a truck control area.

The Major Projects Office was created as part of the One Canadian Economy Act, which came into force on June 26. The Building Canada Act allows for streamlining of the federal review and approval processes to help increase regulatory certainty, helping attract capital, shielding our industries from export dependency on the U.S., and moving towards greater sovereignty and resilience while ensuring environmental protections and Indigenous rights are upheld.

