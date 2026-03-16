The Government of Canada will reengage with the expert advisory group to provide advice on combatting harmful online content

OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - As the digital landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, online platforms have a responsibility to address harmful content on their services and to create a safer online environment for Canadians, especially kids.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, reconvened the expert advisory group on online safety to engage on new and emerging issues related to online harms.

In 2022, Canadian Heritage held a series of nine workshops with these experts on the important topic of online safety.

The group is composed of experts and specialists from across Canada who will reunite this spring to contribute once again their knowledge and experience from a variety of fields:

Amarnath Amarasingam, Associate Professor, School of Religion, cross-appointed to Political Studies, Queen's University

Bernie Farber, Founding Chair Emeritus, Canadian Anti-Hate Network

Chanae Parsons, Community Activist and Youth Engagement Specialist, Professional Development Consultant, IWK Health Centre

David Morin, Professor and UNESCO Chair in the Prevention of Violent Radicalization and Extremism, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, School of Applied Politics, Université de Sherbrooke

Emily Laidlaw, Canada Research Chair in Cybersecurity Law and Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Calgary

Ghayda Hassan, Professor, Department of Psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal

Heidi Tworek, Canada Research Chair in History and Policy of Health Communications and Professor of History and Public Policy; Director, Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions, University of British Columbia

Lianna McDonald, Executive Director, Canadian Centre for Child Protection

Signa A. Daum Shanks, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Ottawa

Taylor Owen, Beaverbrook Chair in Media, Ethics and Communications; founding Director of The Centre for Media, Technology and Democracy; Associate Professor, Max Bell School of Public Policy, McGill University

Vivek Krishnamurthy, Associate Professor of Law; Director of the Samuelson-Glushko Technology Law and Policy Clinic, University of Colorado Law School; and Associate Member at the University of Ottawa Centre for Law, Technology and Society

The Government of Canada will seek the group's expertise and advice on a limited and targeted set of issues that have emerged since the last consultation due to significant technological changes, including in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots and AI companions, as well as other evolving trends related to online services.

On Wednesday, March 11, Minister Miller had a productive kickoff meeting with the members of the expert advisory group. The group's findings will subsequently go on to inform ongoing legislative work in various aspects of online safety.

Quotes

"We all share a responsibility to keep our children safe--including online. As a father and a grandfather, this is deeply personal to me. The members of this group are experts in a variety of aspects of the online safety and the online harm issue. Their perspectives are more important than ever as technology continues to evolve rapidly. I am confident that, together, we can identify the best path forward to better protect Canadians."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

In 2022, the group's advice informed the Government of Canada's approach on how to address harmful content online, ultimately leading to Bill C-63, the proposed Online Harms Act. The bill, introduced in Parliament on February 26, 2024, died on the Order Paper with the prorogation of Parliament in January 2025.

Associated Links

Proposed Bill to address Online Harms

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]