Government of Canada partners with the Province of Nova Scotia and Cumberland County to improve water and wastewater infrastructure

SPRINGHILL, NS, Feb. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings‒Hants; the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cumberland South, and His Worship Murray Scott, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Cumberland, announced more than $6.4 million in joint funding to improve the County's water and wastewater infrastructure.

Work will be carried out in two locations. On Junction Road, from Lisgar Street to Main Street, a stormwater system will be installed. The existing ditches will be replaced with curbs and gutters, and a new storm water outlet will be built. In addition, the project will replace the existing sanitary sewer, which will eliminate stormwater from the sanitary system. The existing water distribution infrastructure will also be replaced.

At the second location, along Athol Road from the Athol Road and McGee Street intersection, 800 metres of aging water distribution line will be replaced. As well, the project will replace 125 metres of water line along Beaton Lane, extending off Athol Road.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"This investment is all about critical infrastructure for the Municipality of Cumberland to upgrade and enhance stormwater systems and replace water lines, which will help contribute to a growing municipality. It is also great to be back in Cumberland County, as a former Amherst Rambler I have nothing but fond memories of my time in this area, and I am pleased to see this partnership with all three levels of government coming together to make this project a reality."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings‒Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern and efficient water and wastewater infrastructure is key to building healthy communities. This investment will help meet long-term development and water demands for the people of Cumberland County."

The Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cumberland South, on behalf of the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Junction Road has been an issue in Springhill for every council for decades. I have pictures of that road being laid in the 1930s and there's 100-year-old infrastructure under that road in need of replacement. At more than $6 million, it's going to be a massive job and we're very appreciative of the federal and provincial governments partnering with us because we could never complete it on our own. These investments are so important in so many ways not just to Springhill but also to Cumberland County. These two projects are going to benefit tourism, business and the local community as well as emergency response. These are major projects for us and they are really going to impact the community."

His Worship Murray Scott, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Cumberland

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.5 million in this project. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $2.1 million towards the project, while the Municipality of Cumberland is providing more than $1.7 million .

