Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants $1,140,000 in support to two Lanaudière businesses and to two Laurentides organizations and helps create and maintain 24 jobs.

SAINT-DONAT, QC, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The vitality and dynamism of communities—founded on strong, resilient, innovative SMEs—ensure sustainable economic growth for all and quality jobs for Canadians. Keen to understand clearly the particular realities of Quebec's regions and to support the businesses that make them strong, the Government of Canada, listening now more than ever, is investing in projects that will be promising for the economic recovery.

In the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions, the agri-food and tourism industries count several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas whose work is boosting these regions' reputations across the country. Tested by the challenges posed by COVID-19, they are now ready to rebound. And as Quebec's regional prosperity relies on strong local economic fabric, where businesses and organizations are able to innovate and lead promising projects, the Government of Canada is signalling its presence to support them as they pursue their activities and to foster their growth.

Two businesses and two organizations receive over $1.1M in support for promising projects for agri-food and tourism sectors

With this in mind, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, accompanied by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Québec), today announced financial support for St-Donat Bakery, the Parc régional Montagne du Diable, Alice&Ambre Inc. and the Corporation du Parc du Poisson Blanc. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Details on the assistance provided are as follows:

St-Donat Bakery, $600,000 , repayable contribution. CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire new digital and robotic production equipment (two automated packaging lines, baking ovens and a refrigeration system). This project, aimed at improving the business's growth and production capacity, will lead to the creation and maintenance of 10 jobs.

, repayable contribution. CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire new digital and robotic production equipment (two automated packaging lines, baking ovens and a refrigeration system). This project, aimed at improving the business's growth and production capacity, will lead to the creation and maintenance of 10 jobs. Parc régional Montagne du Diable, $360,000 , non-repayable contribution. CED's assistance will enable the organization to build an observation tower at the summit of the Montagne du Diable and to acquire a 15-passenger shuttle to facilitate access to it. This project, aimed at improving the Hautes-Laurentides tourism offering, will lead to the creation and maintenance of seven jobs.

, non-repayable contribution. CED's assistance will enable the organization to build an observation tower at the summit of the Montagne du Diable and to acquire a 15-passenger shuttle to facilitate access to it. This project, aimed at improving the Hautes-Laurentides tourism offering, will lead to the creation and maintenance of seven jobs. Alice&Ambre, $100,000 , repayable contribution. CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire production equipment (including baking ovens and a cold room) and to equip itself with a revolving fund to launch its operational activities. This project, aimed at starting up a business specializing in the manufacture of crackers from brewers' grains, will lead to the creation of five jobs.

, repayable contribution. CED's assistance will enable the business to acquire production equipment (including baking ovens and a cold room) and to equip itself with a revolving fund to launch its operational activities. This project, aimed at starting up a business specializing in the manufacture of crackers from brewers' grains, will lead to the creation of five jobs. Corporation du Parc du Poisson Blanc , $80,000 , non-repayable contribution. CED's assistance will enable the organization to refurbish pedestrian walkways, upgrade signage, renovate the belvedere and expand the parking lot. This project, aimed at improving the organization's tourism facilities, will lead to the creation and maintenance of two jobs.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations working in sectors of activity that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery are founded on the flagship industries of regional economies. They contribute significantly to Quebec's economic growth and will be key assets to rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes the need to intervene based on the strengths and assets present in each region. As such, CED's support for St-Donat Bakery and Alice&Ambre, as well as for the Parc régional Montagne du Diable and the Corporation du Parc du Poisson Blanc will enable the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions to position themselves at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil‒La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

"By supporting St-Donat Bakery, Alice&Ambre, the Parc régional Montagne du Diable and the Corporation du Parc du Poisson Blanc in their efforts to improve their service offerings and products and increase their productivity, CED is encouraging innovative SMEs and organizations to maintain their momentum, create good jobs here at home and prepare for the recovery."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Québec)

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to the specific assets of Quebec's different regions, such as here in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions; they will be essential elements in ensuring an inclusive recovery and in creating good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The contributions for St-Donat Bakery and Alice&Ambre have been granted under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program, which aims to support Quebec SMEs as they develop through innovation, among other things.

The Parc régional Montagne du Diable and the Corporation du Parc du Poisson Blanc will be able to complete their projects thanks to the Canadian Experiences Fund, an initiative that provides communities across Canada with the support they need to offer new tourism products and experiences or improve those already offered, or to create, renovate or expand tourism facilities.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]