Government of Canada marks Royal Assent of the Build Canada Homes Act

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada today announced that Bill C‑20, the Build Canada Homes Act, has received Royal Assent, marking an important milestone in the Government's plan to build more homes, faster and help make housing more affordable for Canadians.

The Build Canada Homes Act sets out the legislative framework to establish Build Canada Homes as a Crown corporation, strengthening its capacity to scale up housing delivery and work in partnership with provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous partners and the private and non-profit sectors.

Royal Assent represents a key step in a phased transition. Further steps, including orders in council, governance implementation and leadership appointments, are required before Build Canada Homes becomes fully operational as a Crown corporation later this year.

Since its launch in September 2025, Build Canada Homes has already advanced six Direct-Build projects across the country and secured major partnerships with provinces, territories, municipalities and Indigenous partners, representing more than 11,000 new homes underway or nearing construction.

The transition to Crown corporation status will provide Build Canada Homes with enhanced tools, governance and flexibility to build on this early progress, accelerate housing supply and improve affordability at scale.

The Government of Canada will continue to advance the next phases required to fully establish Build Canada Homes and strengthen its ability to deliver housing outcomes for Canadians who need it most.

Quotes:

"With Royal Assent of the Build Canada Homes Act, we're strengthening how we build more homes, faster for Canadians who need it most. Build Canada Homes is already delivering--and this legislation gives it the tools to go further and scale up results across the country."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Build Canada Homes is already moving projects forward and getting more homes built across Canada. The Royal Assent of this legislation is a key step in expanding our capacity and building that momentum as we continue toward full implementation as a Crown corporation."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Quick Facts:

On September 14, 2025, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, a new Special Operating Agency focused on the construction of more affordable housing across Canada. By leveraging public lands, deploying flexible financial tools, and acting as a driver for modern methods of construction, Build Canada Homes is creating a more productive, innovative and sustainable homebuilding sector.

On February 5, 2026, the Government of Canada introduced legislation to establish Build Canada Homes as a Crown corporation seeking independence to take on risk and operational autonomy to focus on delivering its mandate while remaining accountable to Canadians.

As a Crown corporation, Build Canada Homes will have access to a broader set of authorities and greater operational flexibility, enabling it to move faster and more effectively. This includes the legislated ability to make equity investments and access additional financial authorities.

The Build Canada Homes Act also enables the Governor in Council to transfer certain federal properties, rights, and responsibilities from Canada Lands Company Limited to Build Canada Homes, helping consolidate federal efforts to deliver more affordable homes for Canadians.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]