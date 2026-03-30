News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 30, 2026, 09:20 ET
Mar 30, 2026, 09:20 ET
TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.
As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.
Today, the federal government marked the official inauguration of Generations Toronto, located at 325 Moriyama Drive in Toronto. The project includes 390 secure, rental homes and reflects a community-focused approach to housing. Generations Toronto demonstrates how rental housing can be designed to support sustainable rental costs while integrating health and care services and creating inclusive spaces that strengthen social connections and support residents at all stages of life. The project was visited by officials at all levels of government as well as His Highness the Aga Khan.
The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.
Quotes:
"Our Government is committed to driving housing supply to bring housing costs down. Generations Toronto creates more much-needed rental homes for the people living and working in Toronto. It's an example of what's possible when all levels of governments and communities work together. It's also another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada
"Projects like Generations Toronto make communities better, and better communities benefit us all. By combining expertise, investment, and shared purpose, this partnership is transforming how we approach housing and community building. Our government is proud to have been a part of making this happen. This is more evidence of what we can do, as a country, when we work together." – The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Brampton--Chinguacousy Park
"As part of a campus with 390 affordable homes, on-site healthcare, childcare and community programming, Generations Toronto is a place where families can thrive together, alongside relatives who need more care. After celebrating the groundbreaking in 2022, our government is proud to see the completion of the 122-bed long-term care home to support Toronto's Ismaili community." – Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario
" I want to thank Canada, Ontario, and Toronto for investing with us, and for being places where partnerships among governments, businesses, and civil society can be catalyzed so productively to improve the well-being of individuals and communities. It is a model that should make all of us proud, reflecting the very best of this great country." – His Highness the Aga Khan
"Today's opening of the Generations Toronto Campus, inaugurated by His Highness the Aga Khan, is a major step forward in delivering complete, caring communities to Torontonians. This important project will serve the Ismaili community in Toronto while also supporting the diverse needs of all residents. The City of Toronto is proud to support this project with more than $17.5 million in incentives, along with additional funding from other levels of government, helping bring this vision to life and ensuring more residents have access to safe, modern care." – Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto
"I'm thrilled to see Generations Toronto open, bringing new affordable housing, long term care and community space, creating a welcoming and multi-generational community in North York." – Councillor Jon Burnside (Don Valley East)
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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations : Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
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