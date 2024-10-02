GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting employees and resolving outstanding pay issues for federal public servants while working to improve their overall human resources (HR) and pay experience. Pay issues that employees continue to face are unacceptable and it is our top priority to resolve them.

Today, the second quarterly progress report was published, which provides an update on ongoing progress related to HR and pay. This summer, we have been working on various projects to better support employees, while also improving current operations and continuing to explore a new HR and pay solution. The report includes details on:

Pay Centre virtual assistant;

MyGCPay improvements;

Dayforce user awareness sessions;

New Case Client Relationship Management tool

In 2021, we began exploring and testing the Dayforce solution, a viable option for the next modern HR and pay system. This fall, we started the Dayforce user sessions to provide public servants with an opportunity to try Dayforce and provide their feedback.

To help resolve pay issues and improve our operations, we launched various HR and pay initiatives, such as a new artificial intelligence (AI) based virtual assistant to support compensation advisors and significantly reduce processing times. We are also in the early stage of exploring options for a new and modern Case Client Relationship Management tool, which will allow for more efficient management of pay transactions.

The Government of Canada will continue engaging with employees and stakeholders while working on various initiatives to support its employees, resolve HR and pay issues, and make progress on exploring a possible replacement for Phoenix. Quarterly updates on the progress of HR and pay projects will also be provided.

Quote

"We are improving our current operations to better serve federal public servants, while working towards a new HR and pay system that meets our needs now and into the future. It is our responsibility to ensure public servants are paid accurately and on time."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"All public service employees deserve to be paid accurately and on time. As we work on improvements to our systems by reducing the number of HR systems in the core public administration and facilitating automation, we will work closely with bargaining agents to simplify overall human resources processes for employees, managers and pay practitioners."

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

Quick facts

$135 million was allocated in Budget 2024 to explore a new HR and pay solution for 2024-25, $112.1 million is allocated to PSPC and $22.7 million is allocated to TBS. The total includes an allocation of $85 million to amend the contract with Dayforce to continue to expand testing and design the system to our specific needs.

was allocated in Budget 2024 to explore a new HR and pay solution for 2024-25, is allocated to PSPC and is allocated to TBS. The total includes an allocation of to amend the contract with Dayforce to continue to expand testing and design the system to our specific needs. The current HR and pay systems are used to deliver pay to over 430,000 current and former public servants from over 100 departments and agencies. In 2023, this represented approximately 13.1 million payments, totalling approximately $36 billion .

. So far in 2024, we've achieved an enterprise-wide average biweekly payroll accuracy of 97.8%

The Public Service Pay Centre provides pay services for 49 organizations serving over 250,000 clients.

As part of Budget 2024, the Government of Canada allocated an additional $135 million to expand testing and design of a new HR and pay solution for the public service. This decision supports the eventual replacement of the Phoenix pay system and its HR systems.

