Government of Canada launches selection process for CEO of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, announced that the selection process is underway for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

The Government of Canada is seeking applications from qualified, diverse, and talented individuals to fill the position through an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply prior to January 30, 2023. The Government is committed to open and transparent processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees, to help strengthen trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions.

This process encourages applications from individuals with leadership experience at the senior executive level in a private or public sector organization; working with a board of directors; building and maintaining strong teams; managing and delivering major infrastructure projects through public-private partnerships, including those related to transportation; and engaging collaboratively with public, private and international partners.

The Notice of Appointment Opportunity is published and applications for this opportunity can be submitted through the Government of Canada's Governor in Council appointments website.

Quotes

"This merit-based selection process will find the right candidate to lead the team at WDBA and ensure the timely and cost-effective delivery of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, which will deliver major economic benefits for Canadian workers and businesses."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan is being delivered through a public-private partnership by WDBA, a not-for-profit Canadian Crown corporation. WDBA is responsible for overseeing and managing the construction and operation of the new crossing. WDBA works closely with the International Authority, which includes members from Michigan and Canada in support of the Crossing Agreement.

, is composed of up to nine members. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a $5.7 billion generational mega project comprising multiple components, including what will be the longest cable stay bridge in North America ; the largest Canadian Port of Entry along the Canada - United States border; a United States Port of Entry – one of the largest in North America ; the Michigan Interstate 75 Interchange; and approach bridges on both sides of the border. Once constructed, the bridge will provide an uninterrupted, highway-to-highway transportation route from Montreal to Mexico with direct connections between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate 75.

