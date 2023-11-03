OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced that a selection process is underway for Board of Director positions at the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB).

The Government of Canada is seeking applications from qualified, diverse, and talented individuals to fill these positions through an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply prior to November 29th, 2023.

The Government is committed to open and transparent processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees, to help strengthen trust in Canada's democracy and ensure the integrity of its public institutions.

This process encourages applications from individuals with leadership experience at the senior executive level in a private or public sector organization; experience serving on a board of directors; experience at the senior level in a relevant field, such as infrastructure, finance, government, public policy or public engagement. Experience with public-private partnerships or complex financing, executive compensation and incentive management, and risk assessment and management practices would be considered assets.

Enabling strong governance of the CIB by ensuring the CIB's Board of Directors continues to possess an appropriate mix of diverse skills and experience is consistent with the findings of the Legislative Review of the Canada Infrastructure Bank Act.

The Notice of Appointment Opportunity is published and applications for this opportunity can be submitted through the Government of Canada's Governor in Council appointments website.

The last director selection process for directors was conducted in March 2021, and the selection committee received numerous candidate submissions for review. Candidates who previously submitted applications in 2021 will need to resubmit their application by the selection review date indicated above to be considered for the current appointment opportunity. A roster of qualified candidates may be established and may be used with respect to future vacancies on the CIB's Board of Directors.

"Over the coming years, the Canada Infrastructure Bank will continue to play an important role in building a clean economy. I invite all qualified individuals to apply to serve on its board and support the Bank in delivering on its mandate."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

The CIB works to ensure Canadians benefit from modern and sustainable infrastructure through partnerships between governments and the private sector.

Working in cooperation with all orders of government, private investors and project sponsors, the CIB attracts private capital in infrastructure projects across Canada that contribute to Canada's long-term and sustainable economic growth, closing the infrastructure gap and supporting the creation of good, well-paying jobs.

that contribute to long-term and sustainable economic growth, closing the infrastructure gap and supporting the creation of good, well-paying jobs. As a Crown corporation, the CIB is governed by an independent Board of Directors and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

As of June 2023 , the CIB has advanced 48 partnerships, committed $10 billion of its capital, and attracted $8.8 billion in private and institutional investment to support transformative projects across its five priority sectors.

