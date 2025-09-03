TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Recent disasters such as the Lytton wildfire in 2021, Hurricane Fiona in 2022, the wildfires in the Northwest Territories in 2023, and the intense wildfire seasons of 2024 and 2025 have highlighted how challenging recovery can be. Planning for recovery early, ideally before a disaster even happens, can make a big difference. It helps communities rebuild faster, get businesses back up and running sooner, and include measures to reduce future risk during reconstruction.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Paul Kovacs, Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR), announced the launch of the Canadian Centre for Recovery and Resilience at ICLR's Disaster Resilience Display Centre in Toronto.

By leveraging their complementary expertise in disaster recovery, risk reduction, and resilience, Public Safety Canada and ICLR will work together through the Canadian Centre for Recovery and Resilience to help communities plan for recovery so they can recover more quickly and rebuild in ways that make them safer and more resilient in the future. It offers:

Dedicated experts to help communities plan for recovery, overcome challenges, and build resilience before or after a disaster;

Support through specialized guidance, practical resources, and training for resilient recovery, expanding knowledge and practices that help communities rebuild in ways that reduce future risks;

A consistent, risk-informed approach to recovery that uses post-disaster opportunities to increase resilience to future disasters.

By offering expert support and practical tools for recovery planning, the Canadian Centre for Recovery and Resilience will help communities with faster, more resilient recovery and better preparation for future disasters.

Quotes

"Canadians are living with the impacts of climate change every day, and when disaster strikes, they can count on us to be there — from the first response through to rebuilding. The new Centre for Recovery and Resilience will provide expert advice, practical tools, and direct support to make sure recovery efforts are quick, coordinated, and focused on keeping people safe. It's about rebuilding in ways that protect communities today and make them stronger for the future."

- The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"As climate disasters grow more frequent and severe, communities in Canada are on the front lines of adapting to these new realities. The launch of the Canadian Centre for Recovery and Resilience will help meet this need by strengthening communities, protecting our economy and building a safer, more sustainable future for generations to come."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Canadian Centre for Recovery and Resilience reflects the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction's commitment to helping communities not only recover after disasters but also reduce future risks. The Centre will provide practical tools, leverage a network of recovery and resilience professionals and support communities in building long-term resilience before and during recovery."

- Paul Kovacs, Executive Director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X , LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Get Prepared on X

Follow Emergency Ready in Canada on Facebook

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Mathis Denis, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]