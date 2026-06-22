Government of Canada launched the Strategic Response Fund call for proposals to support domestic food security and strengthen Canadian industry

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - With global supply chain disruptions and rising food costs posing risks to Canadian families, the Government of Canada is taking concrete action to help give Canadians access to affordable and healthy food.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced the launch of the Strategic Response Fund (SRF) call for proposals, inviting Canadian organizations and industry partners to apply for transformative investments that will strengthen the nation's food supply chains and industrial capacity.

Through the SRF, the government is making up to $350 million available to advance Canada's National Food Security Strategy and fund eligible projects with between $10 million and $50 million each. This initiative will support companies and organizations in food and beverage manufacturing, packaging, industrial systems, and critical input production across the country. The SRF will help businesses expand capacity, modernize their operations and build the resilient infrastructure Canadians need.

This investment is part of the National Food Security Strategy, announced by the Prime Minister on June 11, which aims to strengthen domestic food production and improve access to affordable, nutritious food for Canadians. The National Food Security Strategy also supports the growth and commercialization of Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises, while strengthening domestic manufacturing and supply chains across the country. Investments through the SRF aim to help create new and expanded production and processing capacity, update and innovate within existing operations, and enhance supporting infrastructure such as advanced packaging, storage and supply chain technology. This will contribute to helping our food systems evolve to be more resilient and efficient and will equip them to better meet the needs of Canadians now and in the future.

Quotes

"A strong, resilient Canadian food sector is fundamental to driving competition, enabling innovation and supporting our long-term economic growth. Through this Strategic Response Fund call for proposals, we will invest in Canadian businesses and organizations to strengthen supply chains, modernize infrastructure and deliver real results for Canadians. I encourage organizations across the country to step forward, seize this opportunity and help build a more competitive, innovative economy that works for Canadians."

– The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Under the National Food Security Strategy, the Strategic Response Fund offers strong support to the producers and manufacturers who work to put food on the tables of Canadians. This investment is vital for building a more self-sufficient food system, keeping Canadian businesses on the cutting edge of innovation, and ensuring affordable and nutritious food is accessible for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The National Food Security Strategy presents longer-term solutions focusing on strengthening domestic food production and improving access to affordable, nutritious food.

The Strategic Response Fund (SRF) supports projects that help create new domestic food production and processing capacity, modernize existing capabilities, and reinforce supporting infrastructure, such as advanced food packaging and supply chain systems.

The SRF call for proposals is open for large-scale projects with clear economic benefits for Canada, including job creation, innovation and stronger domestic supply chains. The first intake window will remain open until August 4, 2026. A second window will open in the fall.

Interested organizations can learn about eligibility criteria and funding priorities and about how to submit their proposals on the Government funding for food processing, supply chain and manufacturing projects page.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]