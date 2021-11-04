The National Research Council of Canada is seeking a data acquisition system for fiber Bragg grating distributed sensing arrays

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Government of Canada is looking for innovative ways to help Canadian small businesses succeed.

Today, Innovative Solutions Canada launched a new challenge led by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to build on their innovative ultrafast laser inscription of fiber Bragg grating technology.

Since current fiber Bragg grating sensor interrogation methods are limited in the number of sensing elements that can be measured, the NRC is seeking the demonstration of a data acquisition system that can measure up to thousands of sensors present on distributed fiber optic sensing arrays on a single optical fiber.

This technology is used in many sectors of the Canadian industry, including structural health monitoring of civil structures (e.g. bridges, hydroelectric dams, wind turbines), energy production and environmental monitoring (e.g. oil pipelines, gas turbines) and green technologies (e.g. electric vehicle battery performance).

Quotes

"We are proud to support the growth of small businesses by funding their innovative ideas. This Innovative Solutions Canada challenge will foster innovation and mobilize entrepreneurs while helping the National Research Council of Canada unleash the full potential of its ultrafast laser inscription technology."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canadian small businesses are innovative, industrious and resilient, and our government will take every opportunity to invest in their long-term competitiveness and growth. That is why I encourage small businesses across the country to take up this exciting challenge to help develop next-generation Canadian fiber optic sensing technology."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

"The National Research Council of Canada advances knowledge and supports innovative Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises in addressing key challenges across a variety of sectors. By demonstrating a data acquisition system with the ability to integrate a multitude of sensing elements present on fiber optic sensing arrays and optical fibers, we can improve our ability to monitor new technologies."

– Geneviève Tanguay, Vice-President, Emerging Technologies, National Research Council of Canada

Quick facts

Small businesses will have until December 16 to apply to the challenge.

Through the Innovative Solutions Canada program, government departments are inviting small businesses to come up with a new innovative product, service or solution that answers a specific challenge they face. Winning small businesses may receive up to $150,000 to refine their research and development and, if accepted into phase 2, receive up to $1 million to develop a working prototype. The government can then act as a first customer, helping these businesses commercialize their innovations, scale up their business and create good middle-class jobs across Canada .

to refine their research and development and, if accepted into phase 2, receive up to $1 million to develop a working prototype. The government can then act as a first customer, helping these businesses commercialize their innovations, scale up their business and create good middle-class jobs across . Innovative Solutions Canada is a key component of the government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year plan to make Canada a global innovation leader and prepare Canadians to succeed in tomorrow's economy.

a global innovation leader and prepare Canadians to succeed in tomorrow's economy. There are hundreds of programs and services that offer everything from funding to expert advice in order to help businesses innovate, create jobs and grow Canada's economy. Using a simple, story-based user interface, the Innovation Canada platform can match businesses with the most fitting programs and services in about two minutes.

Associated links

