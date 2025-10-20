GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking bold steps to make sure federal procurement delivers lasting benefits for Canadian workers, businesses, and communities. Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is moving forward with a new Buy Canadian Policy that will ensure federal spending supports Canada's economic growth, strengthens supply chains, and creates opportunities for businesses across the country.

This new approach will prioritize Canadian suppliers and materials, encourage the use of Canadian inputs and local content, and streamline procurement processes to make it easier for Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access federal opportunities.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada is seeking feedback from Canadians and suppliers on how these initiatives can best support economic growth, job creation, and resilient supply chains.

Key measures under the Buy Canadian Policy include:

Requiring local content in federal contracts to ensure government spending supports Canadian workers, businesses, and communities.

Prioritizing Canadian steel and softwood lumber in major defence and construction projects, with flexibility to expand to other key materials.

Implementing reciprocal procurement policies with trusted partners to promote fairness and protect Canadian jobs.

Launching a Small and Medium Business Procurement Program to cut red tape and help SMEs navigate the federal procurement system more easily.

The Government of Canada is putting fairness, reciprocity, and Canadian interests at the heart of federal contracting. By working together, we can make sure federal procurement delivers lasting economic benefits, strengthens our industrial base, and builds a stronger Canada--made right here at home.

Canadians and suppliers are invited to share their ideas and feedback to help shape the future of federal procurement. For more information on how to participate, visit the Buy Canadian webpage.

"The new Buy Canadian Policy is about putting Canadian workers and businesses first. We're making sure federal procurement drives good jobs, strengthens our supply chains, and supports Canadian industry. By hearing directly from Canadians and suppliers, we can make sure every federal dollar spent delivers lasting benefits for people and communities across the country"

In 2024 to 2025, the Government of Canada awarded $66.9 billion in contracts for goods, services, and construction. Of this total, $55.6 billion was awarded by Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC).

On July 14, 2025, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, announced the implementation of a new Interim Policy on Reciprocal Procurement.

On September 5, 2025, the Prime Minister announced the Buy Canadian Policy as part of the Government of Canada's new measures to protect, build, and transform Canadian strategic industries.

PSPC plays a crucial role in ensuring that federal purchasing follows Canada's trade agreements, both nationally and internationally.

