Funding provides support for indirect costs of research, Canada Research Chairs, and researchers addressing persistent systemic barriers in the research ecosystem and academia

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed more than ever to supporting Canadian research excellence and a diverse research ecosystem. Through this support, Canadian researchers continue to lead globally in groundbreaking innovations to maintain competitiveness in a rapidly evolving research landscape.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced that the federal government is investing more than $690 million in science and research funding.

More than $482 million will be distributed through the Research Support Fund (RSF), administered by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council on behalf of the three federal research granting agencies, to ensure researchers and institutions across Canada are equipped to address new demands in the current research environment and to compete on a global scale. These investments will support projects such as upgrading facilities so researchers can conduct their discoveries in the best environments, building and strengthening new and existing research resources, and strengthening cybersecurity to safeguard research innovations.

Over $198 million will support 259 new and renewed Canada Research Chairs. This funding will allow exceptional researchers and their research teams in health, natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities disciplines to advance essential knowledge in areas such as artificial intelligence, Indigenous governance, mental health and work-life transitions, obesity and aging across populations, and ocean engineering, among others.

As a Canada Research Chairs Program partner, the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) is also committing nearly $11 million to support 43 research infrastructure projects at 27 institutions, through its John R. Evans Leaders Fund.

Finally, $300,000 will be distributed among the three recipients of the 2024 Robbins-Ollivier Award for Excellence in Equity. The recipients will each receive $100,000 to help them advance their bold, game-changing initiatives to spark change and address systemic barriers within and beyond their postsecondary institutions.

"Canada's research community continues to push boundaries and deliver discoveries that strengthen our economy and improve lives across the country. By investing in outstanding talent and the infrastructure that fuels their work, our government is helping ensure that Canadian innovation remains a force on the world stage--now and for generations to come."

--Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"This investment reaffirms Canada's commitment to advancing world-class research across a wide spectrum of disciplinary areas. By supporting researchers and institutions across Canada, we're not only strengthening our research ecosystem, but also empowering the next generation of researchers to tackle the complex challenges of today and tomorrow."

--Ted Hewitt, Chair, Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat Steering Committee; and President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

"The Canada Foundation for Innovation's partnership with the Canada Research Chairs Program maximizes the impact of Government of Canada investments and helps attract and retain world-class researchers. By strategically investing in cutting-edge labs and equipment at postsecondary institutions, we empower researchers to make discoveries that strengthen Canada's economy, drive competitiveness and position Canada as a global leader in innovation."

--Sylvain Charbonneau, President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation

The RSF base fund helps Canadian postsecondary institutions with the indirect costs associated with managing their research enterprise and maintaining a world-class research environment. Of the $482 million investment in the RSF program, more than $369 million from the RSF base funds will be distributed among 156 institutions.

Of the rest of the RSF funding, $88 million will be provided through the Incremental Project Grants (IPGs) stream, and nearly $25 million will be dedicated to the Research Security priority area: The IPG stream of the RSF provides further support for the indirect costs of research, while supporting projects across five IPG priority areas. The $88 million investment will go to 33 institutions across four IPG priority areas: innovation and commercialization activities; facilities renewal, including deferred maintenance; information resources, including digital resources, open access and databases; and equity, diversity and faculty renewal (in the context of equity, diversity and inclusion). Research Security is the fifth priority area of the IPG stream. It helps build capacity within eligible postsecondary institutions to identify, assess and mitigate potential risks to research security. The nearly $25 million investment will go to 52 institutions.

Allocated in Budget 2024, the Government of Canada is providing an additional $353.6 million over five years, and $149.7 million ongoing, to the IPG stream. This additional funding offsets indirect costs associated with increased direct research funding from Budget 2024.

The Canada Research Chairs Program invests up to $311 million annually to attract and retain some of the world's most promising and accomplished researchers. The program aims to advance research that leads to groundbreaking discoveries and innovations across health, engineering, sciences, social sciences and humanities.

The Robbins-Ollivier Award for Excellence in Equity is designed for institutions eligible for the Canada Research Chairs Program to invite eligible faculty members or a team of eligible faculty members who lead bold and potentially game-changing initiatives that challenge the status quo, spark change, and take action to address persistent systemic barriers in the research ecosystem and academia.

SSHRC, through its Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat, administers all of the above programs on behalf of Canada's three federal research funding agencies--the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and SSHRC.

The CFI invests in research infrastructure at Canadian universities, colleges, research hospitals and not-for-profit research institutions, equipping researchers with the tools they need to be global leaders. Through the John R. Evans Leaders Fund, the CFI supports the research infrastructure Canada Research Chairs need to advance their work.

