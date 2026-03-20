The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced $17.2 million in funding for Indigenous audio and video content

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Indigenous Peoples are the guardians of their stories. Support for Indigenous broadcasting in the North is an essential tool for empowering them to tell these stories, preserve their cultures and identities, and advance reconciliation.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, announced funding totalling $17.2 million over two years for the production and broadcasting of Indigenous audio and video content. The Government of Canada is providing this support through the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Indigenous Languages Program.

The funding includes $872,262 over two years for the Native Communications Society of the Northwest Territories, which preserves, vitalizes and promotes the languages, cultures and heritage of the Dene Peoples. Their focus is on traditional storytelling and culturally appropriate programming, including news, weather and events/local gatherings. Through their radio station, CKLB 101.9 FM, they broadcast in multiple Dene languages six days a week.

Quotes

"The remarkable programs produced by Indigenous production houses like the Native Communications Society of the Northwest Territories, where we are today, are an example of Indigenous excellence. Hearing and seeing a community's stories and values reflected on screen, online or over the airwaves are vital in passing on cultures through the generations. Today we celebrate their success in connecting communities, encouraging dialogue, and promoting the vitality of Indigenous languages."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Indigenous languages and stories are a big part of what makes the Northwest Territories such a unique and vibrant place. By supporting Indigenous broadcasting, we are protecting vital knowledge and culture while creating new opportunities for local talent. This investment ensures stories from the North continue to be told by Northerners, in their own languages, for generations to come."

--The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Funding through the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting program from the Department of Canadian Heritage is an important investment in strengthening Indigenous culture and communities across the North. Multi-year program funding provides the Native Communications Society of the Northwest Territories with the financial stability needed to sustain its operations and the security to continue broadcasting to more than 33 communities. This support plays a vital role in preserving and promoting the Indigenous cultures and languages of the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples of the Northwest Territories."

--Rob Ouellette, Chief Executive Officer, Native Communications Society of the Northwest Territories

Recipients

Aboriginal Multi-Media Society of Alberta (CFWE-FM) Edmonton, Alberta $641,481 over two years ALKW Media Society (Nuxalk Radio 91.1 FM) Bella Coola, British Columbia $380,254 over two years Green Lake Communications Inc. (CHGL Radio) Green Lake, Saskatchewan $190,620 over two years Ile a la Crosse Communication Society Inc. (CILX Michif Radio) Ile a la Crosse, Saskatchewan $428,800 over two years Inuit Broadcasting Corporation Iqaluit, Nunavut $2,573,846 over two years Inuit TV Network Iqaluit, Nunavut $1,038,532 over two years Inuvialuit Communications Society Inuvik, Northwest Territories $380,820 over two years James Bay Cree Communications Society Mistissini, Quebec $970,974 over two years Minahik Achimowin Inc. (CFNK Radio 89.9 FM) Pinehouse, Saskatchewan $642,757 over two years Missinipi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC Radio) La Ronge and Prince Albert, Saskatchewan $618,914 over two years Mistassini Lake Telecommunications Association (CINI-FM) Mistissini, Quebec $180,000 over two years Native Communications Inc. (NCI FM Radio) Winnipeg, Manitoba $483,649 over two years Native Communications Society of the N.W.T. (CKLB 101.9 FM) Yellowknife, Northwest Territories $872,262 over two years Northern Native Broadcasting (CFNR Radio and Television) Terrace, British Columbia $400,000 over two years Northern Native Broadcasting Yukon (CHON-FM) Whitehorse, Yukon $774,312 over two years Nunavut Independent Television Network (Uvagut TV) Igloolik, Nunavut $300,000 for one year Okâlakatiget Society (Radio 99.9 FM) Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador $486,058 over two years Sipisishk Communications Inc. (CIPI Radio 96.5 FM) Beauval, Saskatchewan $200,000 over two years Société de Communication Atikamekw-Montagnais Inc. Wendake, Quebec $767,330 over two years Taqramiut Nipingat Inc. Salluit, Quebec $2,810,312 over two years Tlegohli Got'ine Government Incorporated Norman Wells, Northwest Territories $714,014 over two years Tŝilhqot'in National Government (Tŝilhqot'in Radio, 104.5 FM) Williams Lake, British Columbia $300,000 over two years Wawatay Communications Society Sioux Lookout, Ontario $1,067,236 over two years

Quick Facts

The Indigenous Languages Program supports the efforts of Indigenous Peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages and cultures.

The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component supports the production and distribution of Indigenous audio and video content. To be eligible for funding from this component, the organization or group must provide broadcast communications north of the Hamelin Line, which is drawn at the 55th parallel and defines the Canadian North for purposes of policy.

Associated Links

Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting – Indigenous Languages Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Language, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]