Ontarians in rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our connections. Now more than ever, Canadians across the country need access to reliable high-speed Internet as many of us are working, learning, and staying in touch with friends and family from home. Right now, too many Canadians living in rural and remote communities lack access to high-speed Internet. Through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) Rapid Response Stream, the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get Canadians connected to the high-speed Internet they need.

Today, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced over $640,000 in federal funding for Avetria Wireless to bring high-speed Internet to residents of Bloomingdale, Ontario. This project will connect over 85 underserved households in the Waterloo region to high-speed Internet.

This project was announced along with 26 other projects funded under the UBF Rapid Response Stream to bring high-speed connectivity to over 7,500 households in rural Ontario. The federal investment in these projects is nearly $16 million.

The Universal Broadband Fund was launched in November 2020. Projects funded under the $2.75-billion UBF, as well as through other public and private investments, will help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

Today's announcement builds on the progress the Government of Canada has already made to improve critical infrastructure in Ontario. Since 2015, the federal government has invested more than $2.85 billion in over 4,060 infrastructure projects in Ontario communities with a population of fewer than 100,000 people. These investments mean 452 km of new or upgraded roads that are making our communities safer; more than 938 projects to provide residents with cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water; and more than 5,427 additional housing units built in rural communities, helping ensure all Ontarians have a safe place to call home.

Quotes

"Broadband connectivity is essential to work or study from home and to stay in touch with loved ones. Today's important investment will help connect over 85 households in Bloomingdale. I've heard from many constituents who appreciate our response to the needs of the rural communities with these broadband investments, helping small businesses scale up and families stay connected."

– Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga



"Founded in 2014, Avetria Networks Inc. is proud to have been chosen by the Government of Canada to deploy high-speed fibre Internet to over 85 homes in Bloomingdale. In the coming months, Avetria will invest nearly $220,000 to offer 1 Gbps Internet, telephone and TV service in this community. With our strong local roots, we are committed to improving the viability of a rural lifestyle while maintaining meaningful connections to the community and the world. Avetria is grateful for the support provided by the Government of Canada."

– Arnold Stoll, President and CEO, Avetria Networks Inc.



Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75-billion investment designed to help connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet. Applications to the UBF were accepted until March 15, 2021 , and are now being evaluated.

investment designed to help connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet. Applications to the UBF were accepted until , and are now being evaluated. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. The suite includes the Connect to Innovate program, which is expected to connect nearly 400,000 households by 2023, and the $2-billion broadband initiative from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Associated links

