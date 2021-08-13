OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's universal, publicly funded health care system is a source of pride for Canadians. The Government of Canada is working closely with provincial and territorial governments to strengthen health care and adapt the system to the challenges of delivering health care during the COVID-19 pandemic and as we move into recovery.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced a bilateral agreement with Manitoba to expand virtual health care services for its residents. Under the agreement, the province will invest federal funding based on agreed-upon pan-Canadian priorities for accelerating virtual health care services, which have been instrumental for delivering care during the pandemic and which are helping to improve access to needed services.

Through this bilateral agreement, Manitoba is receiving over $7 million to expand its virtual health services. The province is developing an action plan that outlines how it is investing the funding under the bilateral agreement to expand virtual health services for Manitoba residents.

Quotes

"Now more than ever, Canadians need access to virtual health care services. We are working with provinces and territories to support the deployment of such services for Canadians, to ensure they can access the care they need, whenever they need it. Today's investment will provide Manitobans with expanded virtual health services."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Canada's Minister of Health

"Our government is committed to making mental health, wellness and recovery services accessible for all. Providing virtual health care services is just one way that Manitobans can connect to the care and services they need. We thank the federal government for their support as we expand virtual health care services in Manitoba."

Audrey Gordon

Manitoba's Minister of Mental Health, Wellness and Recovery

Quick Facts

On May 3, 2020 , the Prime Minister announced an investment of $240.5 million to increase access to virtual services and digital tools to support Canadians' health and well-being.

$150 million of that funding will be provided to provinces and territories through targeted bilateral agreements aimed at expanding virtual health services in five priority areas for immediate action to support further embedding these services within Canadian health systems, namely:

of that funding will be provided to provinces and territories through targeted bilateral agreements aimed at expanding virtual health services in five priority areas for immediate action to support further embedding these services within Canadian health systems, namely: secure messaging and file transfer,



secure video conferencing,



remote patient monitoring technologies,



patient access to their COVID-19 and other lab results, and



back-end supports for integration and/or alignment of these new platforms or existing tools.

This funding is also in addition up to $50 million in incremental federal funding allocated to Canada Health Infoway to further support provincial and territorial efforts to rapidly implement new initiatives in keeping with the five priority areas.

in incremental federal funding allocated to Canada Health Infoway to further support provincial and territorial efforts to rapidly implement new initiatives in keeping with the five priority areas. Bilateral agreements on virtual care are a time-limited initiative aimed at ensuring that Canadians can continue to access the health care services they need.

Health Canada is building on this investment by working with provinces and territories on related policy issues. This will enable the longer-term adoption of high-quality and safe virtual health care services as a complement to in-person care.

is building on this investment by working with provinces and territories on related policy issues. This will enable the longer-term adoption of high-quality and safe virtual health care services as a complement to in-person care. To date, funding agreements totalling close to $122 million have been announced for twelve province and territories, including Alberta , British Columbia , Northwest Territories , Nova Scotia , Ontario , Prince Edwards Island , New Brunswick , Newfoundland and Labrador , Saskatchewan , Nunavut , Yukon and Manitoba .

Related Products

Bilateral Agreement with Manitoba

