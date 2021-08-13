OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted long-standing challenges in Canada's long-term care (LTC) facilities. Gaps have been exposed in infection prevention and control, staffing and infrastructure, with tragic effects on residents, their families and those working in these settings.

That's why, in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada committed up to $1 billion through the Safe Long-Term Care Fund, to help provinces and territories to improve infection prevention and control in long-term care, such as hiring additional staff and wage top-ups, new or renovated infrastructure including ventilation, and readiness assessments.

Today the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced an agreement with Yukon to provide it with more than $3 million for Safe Long-term Care. Through this agreement, Yukon is using the funding to support the hiring of new staff and ensuring an adequate supply of protective equipment for staff and visitors. The funding is also supporting Yukon's participation in Accreditation Canada programs so that it continues to meet or exceed LTC infection prevention and control standards.

"We owe it to those who were affected by the tragedies experienced because of COVID-19 to act and improve things, and today's funding to Yukon reflects our commitment to make sure everyone living in long-term care receives safe, quality care and is treated with dignity."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Canada's Minister of Health

"Seniors in long-term care deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. By funding staff and PPE, today's investment will help improve the care and safety of seniors in long-term care. We're committed to working together with provinces and territories to improve seniors' quality of life."

The Honourable Deb Schulte

Canada's Minister of Seniors

"Long-term care workers and residents had to deal with many challenges during the pandemic. The situation has shown us exactly where we fall short in Canada ─ namely infection prevention and control, staffing, infrastructure and testing. Working together, we can ensure that we improve the situation so that long-term care can continue be comfortable and safe for seniors into the future."

Larry Bagnell

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency)

"Seniors in the Yukon, and across Canada, have felt the weight of this pandemic more than most. They have been cut-off from their friends and family and are worried about the high risks of infection for their age group. While the Yukon has not had a COVID-19 outbreak in our long-term care homes throughout the pandemic, we know that we need to continue to stay vigilant in protecting our seniors. The Safe Long-term Care Agreement means that the Yukon will have the resources we need to ensure that seniors in our long-term care homes can continue live safely and comfortably."

The Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee

Yukon's Minister of Health and Social Services



To ensure transparency for Canadians on the funding provided through the Safe Long-term Care Fund, provinces and territories will develop and publish action plans that list their specific investments and performance metrics.

In addition to the Safe Long-term Care Fund, the Government of Canada has also invested to address the gaps identified during the pandemic:

has also invested to address the gaps identified during the pandemic: By investing $740 million in the Safe Restart Agreements to support provinces and territories in addressing the immediate needs within LTC.

in the Safe Restart Agreements to support provinces and territories in addressing the immediate needs within LTC.

By providing up to $3 billion in federal funding to support provinces and territories to increase the wages of low-income essential workers, which could include front line workers in hospitals and LTC facilities.

in federal funding to support provinces and territories to increase the wages of low-income essential workers, which could include front line workers in hospitals and LTC facilities.

By providing an additional $9.6 million to Healthcare Excellence Canada to support LTC facilities across the country through the LTC+ initiative. More than 1,500 facilities are participating in the program.

to Healthcare Excellence Canada to support LTC facilities across the country through the LTC+ initiative. More than 1,500 facilities are participating in the program. As well, Budget 2021 includes a $3 billion investment over five years, starting in 2022-23, to ensure that provinces and territories provide a high standard of care in their LTC facilities.

Canada-Government of Yukon Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addictions Services Funding Agreement

