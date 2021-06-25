Underserved communities to benefit from increased connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how much we rely on our connections. Now more than ever, Canadians across the country need access to reliable high-speed Internet as many of us continue to work, learn, access essential services and stay in touch with friends and family from home. Right now, too many Canadians living in rural and remote communities lack access to high-speed Internet. Through the Rapid Response Stream of the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF), the Government of Canada is taking immediate action to get Canadians connected to the high-speed Internet they need.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced nearly $16 million in federal funding through the Rapid Response Stream of the UBF for 27 projects to bring high-speed Internet to 7,511 underserved households in 49 communities across rural Ontario.



The funding distribution and communities to be connected are as follows:

Provider Funding amount Communities to be connected Avetria Wireless $642,149 Bloomingdale Bell Canada $2,245,418 Ashburn, Carp, Codes Corner, Dwyer Hill, Eastview, Greenbank, Greenwood, Macedonian Village, Willowbank Blue Sky Net $421,763 St. Charles, Musky Bay, Sucker Creek Landing, Hagar Cable Cable $886,424 Coboconk, Isaacs Glen, Kirkfield Cogeco Connexion $2,944,070 Bloomfield, Brockville, Humphrey, Maitland, Orrville, Tincap, Wellington Eastlink $1,046,797 Mindemoya Execulink Telecom $697,872 Port Ryerse Leepfrog Telecom Ltd $157,635 Carpin Beach, Gros Cap, Pointe Louise NRTC Communications $2,384,900 Alice, Eganville, Golden Lake, Osceola Rogers $452,269 Elmvale, Fergus Hill Estate, Gamebridge Beach, Hillsdale, Lagoon City Standard Broadband $1,148,364 Aberfoyle, Morriston Storm Internet $513,182 Clayton, Middleville Vianet $865,423 Bradford Wireless Farm $44,721 Ariss WTC Communications $884,138 Battersea, Inverary Xplornet $500,216 Nanticoke, Peacock Point, Selkirk

The $2.75-billion UBF was launched in November 2020. Projects funded under the UBF, as well as through other public and private investments, will help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

Today's announcement builds on the progress the Government of Canada has already made to improve critical infrastructure in Ontario. Since 2015, the federal government has invested more than $2.85 billion in over 4,060 infrastructure projects in Ontario communities with a population of fewer than 100,000 people. These investments mean 452 km of new or upgraded roads that are making our communities safer; more than 938 projects to provide residents with cleaner, more sustainable sources of drinking water; and more than 5,427 additional housing units built in rural communities, helping ensure all Ontarians have a safe place to call home.

"High-speed Internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in rural communities across Ontario. Today's investment will bring reliable, high-speed broadband access to 7,511 households in 49 communities in the province. This will help create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep people connected to their family, friends and loved ones. Our government has committed over $281 million to 125 broadband projects in Ontario, which will connect over 115,000 more households to better, faster Internet. We will continue to make investments like these to help connect every Canadian to the high-speed Internet they need."

– The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development



Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75-billion investment designed to help connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet. Applications to the UBF were accepted until March 15, 2021, and are now being evaluated.

investment designed to help connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet. Applications to the UBF were accepted until March 15, 2021, and are now being evaluated. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. The suite includes the Connect to Innovate program, which is expected to connect nearly 400,000 households by 2023, and the recently announced $2-billion broadband initiative from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

broadband initiative from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Canada has committed $1 .829 billion to broadband projects from coast to coast to coast that will connect over 920,000 homes to high-speed Internet.

