Investment will expand school outreach and bring youth soccer clubs to Canada Men's National Team matches

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Sport has the power to unite communities, support mental and physical well-being, and build a stronger and more connected country. As Canada prepares to welcome the world for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the Government of Canada is investing in youth sport participation to help inspire the next generation of Canadian athletes and fans.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, announced $300,000 in funding for Canada Soccer to expand youth engagement initiatives across the country.

Through Sport Canada, the Government of Canada's investment will support two key initiatives: an expanded national school outreach program and the National Team Match Experience. Together, these programs will help bring soccer into classrooms nationwide and give approximately 5,000 young players and their families the chance to attend Canada Men's National Team matches in person this year. For many young fans, seeing their national team play live can spark a lifelong love of sport.

Through the national outreach initiative, Canada Soccer will distribute soccer playbooks to schools across the country as part of its Soccer in Schools program. The program supports teachers with curriculum-aligned lesson plans, training and equipment that help students from kindergarten to Grade 9 get active, build confidence, and develop a connection to soccer within their school and local community club.

The National Team Match Experience initiative will also help youth soccer clubs attend the four Canada Men's National Team friendly matches taking place in Canada this spring. By attending the matches in Edmonton, Toronto and Montréal, young players will be given the opportunity to support their men's national team during an exciting moment for the sport in Canada.

With major international sporting events taking place across the country, 2026 is shaping up to be Canada's Year of Sport--a moment that will showcase Canadian athletes, inspire participation, and highlight the important role sport plays in building stronger and more connected communities.

The announcement was made during a youth soccer event connected to the unveiling of Canada's 2026 national team jerseys alongside Canadian soccer legend Dwayne De Rosario and Canada Men's National Team players Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio, as young athletes gathered for a March Break soccer camp celebrating the next generation of Canadian soccer fans.

Quotes

"With the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ coming to Canada, this is an incredible moment for soccer in our country. Sport is the ultimate nation builder, bringing people together, strengthening communities and inspiring young Canadians to dream big. This investment will help inspire more kids to get involved in sport, connect with soccer in their schools, see their national team up close and experience the excitement of international soccer in Canada as we build toward this historic tournament."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

"This support will allow us to bring the game closer to young Canadians across the country. Enhancing our school outreach and creating opportunities for youth to experience national team matches in person will help inspire the next generation of players, fans and leaders in the sport."

--Sara McConaghy, Director, Community and Sport Inclusion, Canada Soccer

Quick Facts

Canada Soccer is the national governing body for soccer in Canada.

Canada is proud to welcome the world and co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026™ alongside Mexico and the United States.

Canada's national teams will play four friendly matches in Canada in March and June 2026.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $220 million in Canadian Host Cities, Toronto and Vancouver.

Budget 2025 proposes up to $100 million for federal partners supporting the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The tournament is expected to generate over $2 billion in economic activity across British Columbia, Ontario and the whole country.

Related Products

Canada welcomes the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Associated Links

Canada Soccer

Soccer in Schools – Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer Announces March Home Matches in Toronto as CANMNT's "Road to 2026" Takes Shape

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Chambers, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]