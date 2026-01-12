OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, today announced over $1.16 million in federal support to the Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) through the Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF).

This funding will support MFRC's project, On the Rise: Building resilience in at-risk youth across Malvern and Scarborough, a five-year project designed to prevent crime and help youth in the Malvern and Scarborough area. It will provide comprehensive support services to youth aged nine to 30, offering counselling and school-based prevention programs.

Activities will take place in youth hubs, recreation spaces, and schools within the Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board. Key partners, such as Strides Toronto and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, will provide access to mental health resources and community-based supports.

The CPAF supports evidence-based crime prevention initiatives in communities that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime among vulnerable groups of the population, especially children, youth and high-risk offenders.

"Preventing crime before it happens is one of the most effective ways to keep our communities safe. By investing in programs like On the Rise, we are helping youth build resilience and giving them a chance for a better future for themselves while reducing the risk factors that lead to crime."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Across Malvern and Scarborough, many young people are navigating complex challenges and need consistent, prevention-focused support. Through 'On the Rise' program, we are strengthening this work. We create safe, reliable spaces designed to help youth build resilience, develop life skills, and feel a strong sense of belonging. We are grateful for this investment, which helps deepen our impact by addressing risk factors early and supporting young people in making positive choices for their futures."

- Dominique Robinson, Executive Director, Malvern Family Resource Centre

The Crime Prevention Action Fund is part of the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports evidence-based interventions to address risk factors among vulnerable populations. The 2024 Call for Applications focused on initiatives that reduce youth involvement in violent crime, prevent bullying and cyberbullying, and strengthen community resilience for Indigenous populations.

