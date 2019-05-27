Government of Canada invests in women's organization in Newmarket

Women's Support Network of York Region receiving funding to ensure it can continue providing essential supports to women and their families

NEWMARKET, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital community services that allow women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long these organizations have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the lifeblood of the women's movement, and that maintaining and growing the ability of these organizations to do this important work is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, Kyle Peterson, Member of Parliament for Newmarket-Aurora, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $230,680 in the Women's Support Network of York Region, to continue its work eradicating sexual violence and promoting gender equality by building financial sustainability and applying a fairness lens, known as Gender-based Analysis Plus, to improve the organization's governance. This means it can offer more effective tools and support to survivors to better address their unique circumstances.

Women's Support Network of York Region is one of the more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada that is receiving funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.



"In making this historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations that have long been breaking through barriers, and we express our gratitude to them for what has often been decades of important work, on little more than a shoestring budget. The women's movement across Canada has been asking for too long for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work. I am proud now, that with stable and flexible funding, we are helping organizations like the Women's Support Network of York Region grow and thrive. Because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"I am proud that our government is providing significant funding for the vital services that the Women's Support Network of York Region provides in our community and throughout the area, by supporting women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and providing an opportunity to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. For far too long, women's organizations have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. Womens' groups across the country have asked for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work. Our government has listened."

Kyle Peterson

Member of Parliament for Newmarket-Aurora

"We have seen our community grow quickly since we opened our doors 27 years ago. Our need to upgrade and expand the services we provide also requires changes to our internal strategies. We are very thankful for the federal government's funding commitment. It will allow us to revitalize and modernize to build a stronger agency in York Region that will provide more effective services and support to women and other survivors of sexual violence."

Jacqueline Benn-John, Ph.D. Candidate, MEd, OACCPP, Executive Director

Women's Support Network of York Region

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada. Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 proposes to invest a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million a year.

over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 proposes to invest a further over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total a year. This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Canada will host the Women Deliver 2019 Conference from June 3 to 6, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Held every three years, it is the world's largest gathering on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls.

will host the Women Deliver 2019 Conference from , in . Held every three years, it is the world's largest gathering on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls. The conference is part of a global movement to promote gender equality worldwide and give voice to a broad spectrum of people, including Indigenous peoples, youth and those living in conflict and crisis settings. It will bring together more than 7,000 individuals—world leaders, influencers, advocates, academics, activists, youth and journalists—from more than 160 countries, with an additional 100,000 people joining virtually.

Department for Women and Gender Equality – Women's Program

One of the ways the Department for Women and Gender Equality advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Newmarket Project

Today's announcement in Newmarket, Ontario profiled one organization selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Women's Support Network of York Region (WSN)



Project title: Increasing Our Capacity to Engage with Survivors in York Region

Funding amount: $230,680

WSN will continue its work eradicating sexual violence and promoting gender equality by building financial sustainability and applying a fairness lens, known as Gender-based Analysis Plus, to improve the organization's governance. This means it can offer more effective tools and support to survivors to better address their unique circumstances.

Established in 1992, WSN is York Region's only sexual violence crisis centre. WSN provides free and confidential services and adheres to a fundamental feminist, anti-racist and anti-oppressive framework. It respects and honours every individual's journey towards healing and provides tools and support to cover all aspects of sexual violence.

