Government of Canada invests in women's organization in Fort Erie

FORT ERIE, ON, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Women's organizations provide vital community services that allow women and girls to be financially secure, free from violence, and able to fully participate in all aspects of our economy and society. Yet for far too long these organizations have been chronically underfunded, underestimated and undermined. The Government of Canada recognizes that women's organizations are the lifeblood of the women's movement, and that maintaining and growing their ability to do this important work is the most effective way to advance gender equality.

That's why today, Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $249,985 in the Niagara Chapter – Native Women Inc. to continue promoting social and systemic change towards gender equality. This funding will help the organization create new fundraising strategies to attract sponsors and corporate donors, and increase its capacity to encourage Indigenous women and their families to become active participants in society through better access to culturally relevant services and programs in urban, rural and off-reserve settings.

Niagara Chapter – Native Women Inc. is one of the more than 250 women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women across Canada receiving funding under the Government of Canada's Capacity-building Fund. This investment stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.



"With our historic investment, we recognize the women and women's organizations breaking through barriers, and express our gratitude to those who have been doing this work for decades on little more than a shoestring budget. The women's movement across Canada has been asking for a reliable, predictable and accessible source of funds to ensure the sustainability of their work. With stable and flexible funding, we are helping Niagara Chapter – Native Women Inc. grow and thrive, because we know that investing in women's organizations is the most effective way to advance gender equality. By supporting a movement that has achieved amazing results, we are growing the middle class, strengthening families and communities, and creating lasting change that benefits everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"It's often difficult for an organization to focus on the important work that they do while also dedicating a full time position to fundraising and grant writing. The Government of Canada is committed to making this easier for the Niagara Chapter-Native Women Inc. through a nearly $250,000 grant. This funding will allow the organization to hire a full time Resource Development Director meaning that the staff at NCNW can focus on what they do best, delivering important services for Niagara's indigenous residents."

Chris Bittle

Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"This support from the federal government gives us the chance to expand and maintain our growth with sustainable fundraising and stronger partnerships. Thanks to this new investment, we will be better able to serve the needs of Indigenous women in the Niagara region."

Bonnie Brant, President of the Board

Niagara Chapter – Native Women Inc.

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 proposes to invest a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in the Department for Women and Gender Equality's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million a year.

This funding will enable women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Department for Women and Gender Equality – Women's Program

One of the ways the Department for Women and Gender Equality advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Capacity-building Call for Proposals

In October 2018, Minister Monsef announced a Call for Proposals under the Capacity-building Fund of the Women's Program. Projects at the local, provincial, and national level were eligible for different amounts of funding, based on their specific internal needs and reach.

On March 8, 2019, International Women's Day, Minister Monsef announced that over 250 women's organizations across the country would receive funding from the Capacity-building Fund.

The objective is to fund proposals that will increase the capacity of eligible women's organizations and Indigenous organizations serving women, whose initiatives contribute to a viable women's movement in Canada that advances gender equality. Funding will increase the ability of organizations to grow, meet the increasing demands for their services, and continue to work collectively to address gender equality issues. The fund stems from the Budget 2018 announcement of $100 million over five years to help support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada.

Fort Erie Project

Today's announcement in Fort Erie, Ontario, profiled one organization selected for federal funding through the Capacity-building Fund:

Niagara Chapter – Native Women Inc.



Project title: Resource Development Director

Funding amount: $249,985

Niagara Chapter – Native Women Inc. is setting the stage for sustainable fundraising and future growth. It will establish a fundraising strategy that will increase its capacity to encourage Indigenous women and their families to become active participants in society through better access to culturally relevant services and programs in urban, rural and off-reserve settings. It will employ a resource development director that will participate in the knowledge transfer of professional fundraising to the staff and volunteers of the agency. This will include detailed knowledge on planning, running, and improving both annual events. This "lessons learned" approach will be built into the annual project cycle.

The Niagara Chapter – Native Women Inc. is an autonomous provincial chapter of the Ontario Native Women's Association. Incorporated as a non-profit in 1983, it is fully-operated by Indigenous women from the community.

