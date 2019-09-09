Government of Canada invests in Western Canada tourism Français

Federal Tourism Strategy to create tourism jobs for the middle class in communities across the country

OTTAWA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Tourism is an inclusive sector that showcases Canada's culture, diversity, natural beauty, and unique experiences to the world. It also delivers economic benefits across the country by supporting one in 10 jobs. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in our tourism sector's businesses and assets.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), announced funding of more than $11 million to support 65 tourism projects across Western Canada. These investments are being made through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve, or enhance tourism products, facilities, and experiences.

The projects announced today will advance all five targeted tourism activities, including:

  • winter and shoulder-season;
  • Indigenous tourism;
  • inclusiveness, especially for the LGBTQ2 community;
  • rural and remote communities; and
  • farm-to-table, also known as culinary tourism.

Government of Canada funding ensures Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to experience the best of what Western Canada has to offer, not just in summertime, but throughout the year.

The announcement also takes place in the wake of the announcement by Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, of Canada's tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. The Strategy, which was developed based on feedback from Canadians and the work of the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy, highlights the importance of Canada's tourism sector as an economic driver for communities across the country.

Quotes

"Innovation doesn't only happen in big cities; it happens all across Western Canada. That's why we are helping local tourism businesses turn innovation into economic growth and good jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and the economic potential of our vibrant communities."
– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"These investments will enable communities and businesses in Western Canada to develop tourism products and experiences to attract more tourists year-round. This will help communities big-and-small reap the benefits of the global tourism boom to diversify their economies and create good jobs for middle-class families while showcasing Canada's brand, centred on shared values of diversity and equality."
– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

Quick facts

  • Tourism represents more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.
  • Tourism supports more than 1.8 million jobs in Canada.
  • Regional development agencies, such as WD, are one of Canada's four flagship platforms supporting innovation, along with the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.
  • By 2025, the Government of Canada is targeting revenue of $128 billion in the tourism sector, a 25% increase over 2018, and 54,000 new jobs (a 7.3% increase).

The projects announced today include:

Organization

Project Description

Location

Funding

Aboriginal Tourism Association of BC

Create business development and online tools to scale up Indigenous tourism businesses

West Vancouver, BC

Up to $150,000

Alberta's Food Incubation Hub Ltd.

Develop facility to showcase local farm-to-table products, chefs, and businesses

Edmonton, AB

$99,999

Anderseed Farms Ltd.

Enhance tourism infrastructure and culinary experience in Sturgeon County

Sturgeon County, AB

$99,912

Aseniwuche Winewak Nation of Canada, A Fellowship of Aboriginal People

Support tourism development for the Aseniwuche Winewak Nation of Canada

Grande Cache, AB

Up to $310,000

Assiniboine Park Conservancy Inc.

Support the creation of the Zoo Lights Festival at Assiniboine Park

Winnipeg, MB

Up to $380,000

Barkerville Heritage Trust

Expand Barkerville Historic Town & Park's infrastructure and interpretive programming

Barkerville, BC

Up to $264,968

Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs Inc. 

Develop Indigenous tourism cultural experiences in the Battleford area

North Battleford, SK

$200,000

Beausejour Brokenhead Development Corp

Implement the Beausejour Brokenhead Tourism Strategy

Beausejour, MB

Up to $60,000

Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park Ltd.

Revitalize Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park

Siksika, AB

Up to $250,000

Boston Bar First Nation

Develop the Tuckkwiowhum Heritage Village attraction

Boston Bar, BC

Up to $158,000

British Columbia Craft Brewers Guild

Expand and promote the BC Ale Trail to attract domestic and international visitors

North Vancouver, BC

Up to $160,000

British Columbia Wine Institute Society

Develop a wine & food tourism chef exchange program

Kelowna, BC

Up to $250,000

Canadian Badlands Passion Play Society

Construct an event centre and renovate a commercial kitchen at the Badlands Amphitheatre

Drumheller, AB

$200,000

Canadian Chili and BBQ Society

Expand the Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ

Langley, BC

Up to $30,000

Canadian Rockies Gay Rodeo Association

Produce Canadian Rockies Rodeo North 2019 in Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, AB

$20,000

Canadian Tourism Human Resource Council

Deliver LGBTQ2 market-readiness workshops to western Canadian businesses

Ottawa, ON

Up to

$500,000

Centre Communautaire d'Edmonton

Expand the Flying Canoe Volant Festival by adding a race and skills competitions

Edmonton, AB

$130,000

Community Futures Wild Rose

Create agri-tourism experiences in Southern Alberta

Strathmore, AB

$99,575

Conseil de développement économique de l'Alberta

Develop francophone and Indigenous tourism experiences in northern Alberta

Bonnyville, AB

Up to $131,250

Dauphin Derailleurs Cycle Club Inc.

Expand the multi-use bicycle trails in the Riding Mountain National Park area

Dauphin, MB

Up to

$335,000

Eau Claire Distillery Ltd.

Create unique farm-to-glass tourism experiences in rural Alberta

Turner Valley, AB

$99,999

Edmonton Regional Airports Authority

Deliver International Tourist Attraction and Indigenous Connections Program

Edmonton, AB

$400,000

Fairy Tales Presentation Society

Develop and implement a marketing strategy for the Fairy Tales Queer Film Festival

Calgary, AB

$75,000

Farmery Estate Brewing Company Inc.

Enhance the farm-to-table tourism experience at Farmery Estate Brewery

Neepawa, MB

Up to

$99,999

Fort Nelson Events Society

Develop winter tourism industry in Fort Nelson, BC

Fort Nelson, BC

Up to $200,000

Friends of the Broadway Inc.

To expand and diversify Winterruption, an arts and culture festival held in Saskatoon

Saskatoon, SK

$100,000

Greater Victoria Visitors and Convention Bureau

Develop four-season culinary and agri-tourism trail on the Saanich Peninsula

Victoria, BC

Up to $219,967

Huu-ay-aht First Nation

Expand and scale up the Pachena Bay Campground

Port Alberni, BC

Up to $244,000

Indigenous Tourism Association Canada

Develop Indigenous Tourism capacity in Western Canada

Vancouver, BC

$750,000

Jack Millikin Centre Inc.

Support facility heating  water, and septic system upgrades to the Jack Millikin Centre 

Big River, SK

Up to $100,000

Jasper Pride Festival Society

Produce the 2020 Jasper pride festival

Jasper, AB

$20,000

Kelowna Pride Society

Create OUT in the Valley culinary event to promote LGBT2Q+ tourism in the Kelowna area

Kelowna, BC

Up to $100,000

La Société de Développement Économique de la Colombie-Britannique

Develop four bilingual tourist experiences the Kooteney region

Vancouver, BC

Up to $205,500

Meewasin Valley Authority

Develop authentic Indigenous tourism experiences through on-line interpretive panels

Saskatoon, SK

$250,000

Métis Nation of Alberta Association

Design and deliver a culinary experience at Métis Crossing

Smokey Lake, AB

Up to $500,000

MLTC Program Services Inc.

Develop Indigenous tourism in the Meadow Lake Tribal Council region

Meadow Lake, SK

Up to $225,289

Moose Jaw Pride Inc. 

Develop a communications and marketing plan specifically for LGBTQ2+ visitors to Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw, SK

$95,000

New Westminster Tourism and Convention Development Association

Scale up the Feast on the Fraser to attract domestic and international tourists

New Westminster, BC

Up to $100,000

North Campervans Inc.

Expand campervan fleet, marketing and customer service program

Rocky View County, AB

$99,999

Old Red Barn Ltd.

Expand rural agri-tourism at the Old Red Barn to include shoulder season events

Leduc County, AB

$97,500

Painted Warriors Ltd.

Expand the Painted Warriors Ranch facility to enhance visitor experience

Cremona, AB

$60,000

Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc.

Support Peak Pride events at Big White Resort, Sun Peaks Resort, Silver Star Mountain and Red Mountain Resort

Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Rossland, BC

Up to $93,800

Regina Folk Festival Inc.

Enhance and grow the Regina Winterruption Festival

Regina, SK

$95,000

Saskatoon Diversity Network

Hire a new staff person to oversee all research, collaboration and development of a new suite of LGBTQ2+ and Indigenous two spirit focused tourism products and procure professional services as appropriate, to help facilitate these efforts.

Saskatoon, SK

$100,000

Saskatoon Fireworks Festival Inc.

Develop and execute a new international lighting festival in Saskatoon

Saskatoon, SK

Up to $100,000

Saskatoon Visitor and Convention Bureau Inc.

Establish the Saskatoon Experience Development Investment Program. The objective is to increase the number of visits by independent tourists and trips organized by international tour operators.

Saskatoon, SK

$300,000

Sea Wolf Adventures BC Inc

Purchase a new vessel and conduct marketing activities to promote Indigenous tourism activities

Port McNeil, BC

Up to $99,000

Silver Skate Festival

Add culinary programming to the Silver Skate Festival

Edmonton, AB

$100,000

Southern Gulf Islands Tourism Partnership Society

Improve the Southern Gulf Islands' event coordination and transportation infrastructure

Salt Spring Island, BC

Up to $120,000

Spearhead Huts Society

Promote adventure tourism by completing the interior of the Kees and Claire backcountry hut in the Spearhead range

Whistler, BC

Up to $200,000

Talon Point Camp Ltd

Develop and complete the interior of Talon Point Camp in Burns Lake BC

Burns Lake, BC

Up to $44,998

The Banff/Lake Louise Tourism Bureau

Support expansion of a winter festival in Banff, Alberta

Banff, AB

$250,000

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences

Promote the local culinary scene via the Juno Gala Celebrity Chef farm-to-table experience

Saskatoon

$150,000

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada

Deliver training to grow culinary, shoulder-winter season, and rural and remote tourism

Western Canada

$625,000

The Vancouver Out on Screen Film and Video Society

Scale up marketing for the Vancouver Queer Film Festival

Vancouver, BC

Up to $100,000

Tourism Saskatchewan

Implement import and market readiness activities in Saskatchewan

Regina, SK

$90,000

Tourism Saskatchewan

Expand and develop United States market for the Saskatchewan outfitting industry

Regina, SK

$150,000

Town of Churchill

Support the growth and coordination of the tourism industry in Churchill, MB

Churchill, MB

Up to

$500,000

Town of Neepawa

Develop the Neepawa Area Multi-Use Trail Park

Neepawa, MB

$150,000

Travel Penticton Society

Develop culinary tourism trails and support accessible farm-to-table tourism in the Penticton, Naramata, and Okanagan Falls areas

Penticton, BC

$112,500

University of Saskatchewan/ Saskatoon Food Council

Promote the local food trail

Saskatoon, SK

$60,000

Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society

Support inclusiveness initiatives at the Celebration of Light fireworks festival

Vancouver, BC

$185,000

Vernon Winter Carnival Society

Expand the Vernon Winter Carnival in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons

Vernon, BC

Up to $150,000

Waskesiu Recreation Association Inc.

Expand Waskesiu Lake Music Festival to showcase Indigenous programming

Waskesiu Lake, SK

$24,000

White Rock Multicultural Society of BC

Support multicultural festival with strong Indigenous participation

White Rock, BC

Up to $15,000

TOTAL FUNDING

Up to

$11,685,255

