Government of Canada invests in transportation infrastructure improvements at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport

DIEPPE, NB, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The quality of Canada's transportation infrastructure and the efficiency of the country's trade corridors are key to the success of Canadian companies in the global marketplace. The Government of Canada invests in infrastructure projects that create quality, middle-class jobs and support economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced a major investment of $8.34 million to increase cargo operational infrastructure at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport, and move Canadian goods to international markets more efficiently.

The project includes:

Expanding Apron 8 to accommodate more cargo flights without affecting passenger aircraft traffic;

Expanding the de-icing pad to allow for de-icing of cargo aircraft and passenger aircraft;

A new de-icing fluid management system to comply with environmental regulations; and

Overhauling and reconstructing the road connecting the airport apron to cold storage and cargo staging facilities.

These investments will have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 140 jobs in the region during construction and supporting increased exports of Canadian products such as live and fresh seafood.

The Government of Canada is supporting infrastructure projects that contribute most to Canada's success in international trade. Trade diversification is a key component of the National Trade Corridors Fund, through projects that:

improve the performance of the transportation system to increase the value and volume of goods exported from Canada to overseas markets; and

to overseas markets; and generate new overseas trade as a result of the investment.

Quote

"The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is a key factor in the growth of the Moncton economy. I am thrilled this project is going ahead. The improvements to our airport announced today will create more options for cargo aircraft and help businesses get more products to market. This investment in Moncton's airport demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to Moncton's growth. This investment recognizes how much our airport contributes to the prosperity of Moncton and Canada."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe

"The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is an important economic generator for our province. Upgrading its critical infrastructure helps eliminate bottlenecks and capacity issues to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of the Moncton area, as well as the incredible cargo growth we're now experiencing."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade and Member of Parliament for Beauséjour

"Our government is investing in Canada's economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors. We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada's transportation networks remain competitive and efficient."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While the United States continues to be Canada's top trade partner with $741.4 billion in trade ( $437.6 billion exported, $303.8 billion imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with Asia (excluding the Middle East ) grew by 18.9 per cent to $199.2 billion and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to $118.1 billion in 2018.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods to international markets. While continues to be top trade partner with in trade ( exported, imported) in 2018, trade is growing with international markets. From 2015 to 2018, trade with (excluding the ) grew by 18.9 per cent to and trade with the European Union grew by 19 per cent since 2015 to in 2018. The Government of Canada is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening Canada's economy.

is making investments that help Canadian exporters accelerate their presence in new markets, and take advantage of the new opportunities that exist because of the trade agreements the Government has secured in the past three years. By investing in export-intensive industries, the Government is committed to the creation of well-paying jobs and strengthening economy. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, Media@tc.gc.ca, 613-993-0055

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

