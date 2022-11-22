SUDBURY, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, and His Worship Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury, announced $158,469 in joint funding for the development of an electric bus feasibility study and a fleet transition plan.

"Zero-emission transit is vital in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reaching net-zero by 2050. This funding will lay the groundwork for Sudbury to transition to a full zero-emission bus fleet – a clean, quiet and comfortable form of transit. Our Government will continue to work with our partners to improve the quality of life of all Canadians," said Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

"Canadians want and need more sustainable transit solutions as our society collectively shifts away from fossil fuel engines, towards zero emission alternatives. Today, our government is delivering on this. Through our support for the development of this important study and plan, we are ensuring that Greater Sudbury plays an important part in reducing pollution and creating a healthier and greener future for generations to come," said Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt.

"The City of Greater Sudbury appreciates the support of Infrastructure Canada; its investment through the Zero Emission Transit Fund will allow GOVA Transit to complete a Feasibility Study and Fleet Transition Plan. This project supports long-term environmental benefits for the community and is another step toward our Community Energy and Emissions Plan (CEEP) goal to electrify 100 per cent of Transit and City fleet by 2035," said His Worship Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury.

The electric bus feasibility study and fleet transition plan will allow the City of Greater Sudbury to evaluate its readiness to transition to zero emission buses. Once complete, the study will provide the City with a plan to guide its procurement of buses and charging infrastructure.

The Government of Canada is investing $115,838 towards this project.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

The Government of Canada's contribution to this project is through the Zero Emission Transit Fund.

contribution to this project is through the Zero Emission Transit Fund. The $2.75-billion Zero Emission Transit Fund is now accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure.

Zero Emission Transit Fund is now accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure. Through the Zero Emission Transit Fund, the Government of Canada aims to put 5,000 electric buses on Canada's roads over a five-year span.

aims to put 5,000 electric buses on roads over a five-year span. The Government of Canada is coordinating its zero-emission transit investments with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which has committed to invest $1.5 billion in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan.

is coordinating its zero-emission transit investments with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which has committed to invest in zero emission buses as part of its three-year Growth Plan. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026/27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026/27. More information on the Zero Emission Transit Fund, the Active Transportation Fund and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, including details on eligibility and how to apply for funding, can be found at the links below.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. These public transit investments complement Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

