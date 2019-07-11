Government of Canada invests in innovative discovery research at McGill University

Funding will support students and researchers in fields from biochemistry to computer science

MONTRÉAL, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Fresh ideas have the power to change the way we view the world and can lead to discoveries that will help solve some of our biggest challenges. When we invest in the innovative and creative work being done by our scientists and researchers, we are helping to ensure that our health, environment, communities and economy thrive.

Today, the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, announced an investment of nearly $35 million to support more than 150 researchers at McGill University. This funding is made available through the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada's (NSERC) Discovery Grants program.

The investment stems from the historic $4 billion for research committed in Budget 2018 and will support graduate scholarships and post-doctoral fellowships for students in the natural sciences and engineering.

The funding is part of Canada's Science Vision and the Government of Canada's commitment of more than $10 billion to science, which includes the largest-ever increase in funding for fundamental research.

Minister Duncan also signed the Dimensions Charter at McGill University. Institutions that endorse the charter commit to embedding the principles of equity, diversity and inclusiveness in their policies, practices, action plans and culture.

"The funding we are celebrating today demonstrates our strong and enduring commitment to science and researchers. Our government has worked hard to bring science and research back to their rightful place. This historic investment in the discoveries of tomorrow is just one example of how we are achieving this goal. Congratulations to all our recipients at McGill."

– The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport

"NSERC's Discovery Grants, scholarships and fellowships provide a firm foundation for the research programs of thousands of exceptional researchers at every stage in their career. These students, post-doctoral fellows and professors make up the backbone of Canada's science and engineering research enterprise."

– Dr. Digvir Jayas, Interim President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

"McGill is grateful for the significant and flexible funding for fundamental research programs provided by NSERC. Thanks to the Discovery Grants program, McGill's impressive cohort of researchers pursue varied research topics, from the burgeoning field of 'tailor made' quantum matter to studies of how biological diversity is responding to climate change."

– Martha Crago, Vice-Principal, Research and Innovation, McGill University

The funding announced at McGill University is part of an unprecedented investment of more than $588 million , announced by Minister Duncan on May 21, 2019 , that will go to more than 4,850 researchers and students across the country.

is part of an unprecedented investment of more than , announced by Minister Duncan on , that will go to more than 4,850 researchers and students across the country. The $588 million includes $426 million in Discovery Grants going to more than 2,295 researchers across the full range of science and engineering disciplines.

includes in Discovery Grants going to more than 2,295 researchers across the full range of science and engineering disciplines. It also includes $6.2 million in Discovery Launch Supplements going to 499 early-career researchers in the first year of their Discovery Grants to help them launch their careers.

in Discovery Launch Supplements going to 499 early-career researchers in the first year of their Discovery Grants to help them launch their careers. And it includes $83 million in scholarships and fellowships to support nearly 1,700 graduate students and fellows in the early stages of their careers.

in scholarships and fellowships to support nearly 1,700 graduate students and fellows in the early stages of their careers. The Government of Canada recently launched Dimensions: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Canada. This new pilot program, which is inspired by the United Kingdom's internationally recognized Athena SWAN Charter, will address systemic barriers in research, particularly those experienced by members of under-represented or disadvantaged groups.

NSERC invests over $1.2 billion each year in natural sciences and engineering research in Canada. Our investments deliver discoveries—valuable world-firsts in knowledge claimed by a brain trust of over 11,000 professors. Our investments enable partnerships and collaborations that connect the makers and users of discoveries. Research partnerships established by NSERC help inform research and development and solve scale-up challenges.

NSERC also provides scholarships and hands-on training experience for more than 30,000 post-secondary students and post-doctoral fellows. These young researchers will be the next generation of science and engineering leaders in Canada.

