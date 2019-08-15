Government of Canada Invests in Habitat for Humanity Canada to support new and repair existing affordable housing

SCARBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in May 2018, the Government launched the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the largest program of its kind in Canadian history.

Today Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Spadina—Fort York, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced a $32.4 million financial commitment from the federal government to Habitat for Humanity Canada and its affiliate organizations across Canada.

With this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and the work of Habitat for Humanity and its affiliate organizations, approximately 405 new homes will be created and approximately 105 units will be repaired and renewed supporting lower income families in communities in every province and territory across Canada. These homes will meet NHCF accessibility and energy efficiency targets and will serve a range of vulnerable populations including single mothers, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities and seniors.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

"Our Government is dedicated to supporting people with their housing needs, which is why we areinvesting in Habitat for Humanity Canada. Through their efforts hundreds of families across Canada will realize the dream of homeownership. By investing in this project, we are another step closer to our government's ambitious goal of creating 125,000 new housing units and lifting 530,000 families out of housing need as part of the National Housing Strategy." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Spadina—Fort York

"We are extremely grateful for this partnership with the Government of Canada and CMHC as this investment will create significant opportunities for Habitat to scale and grow our program in communities across Canada. Collaboration is key to this success, and we will need the support of volunteers, donors, corporations and the community. This funding will help empower families to overcome the barriers to affordable homeownership, and help them build healthier, more financially stable lives. We know that the outcomes of our program are long-lasting and life-changing, and now, thanks to this investment from the Government of Canada, we can help even more Canadians in need of affordable housing than ever before." – Mark Rodgers, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

"As one of the Canadian Habitat for Humanity affiliates benefitting from the Government of Canada's investment in affordable housing through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, we are excited by everything that this financial commitment represents. This funding will help make homeownership affordable for more working, lower-income Canadian families through the Habitat model, and will allow for more innovative partnerships between government, the private sector and Habitat for Humanity affiliates to address the unique housing challenges faced by the communities and families we serve." – Ene Underwood, CEO, Habitat for Humanity GTA

In 2019, funding is intended to support the creation of 135 new homes and the repair of approximately 56 existing homes. Under this first year commitment, Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area will receive up to $1,455,200 in funding for 16 new homes.

in funding for 16 new homes. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, charitable organization working toward a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat for Humanity brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 54 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world.

