GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Clean technologies and low-carbon solutions are a critical part of our plan to lower emissions while growing Canada's economy. Developing and deploying these technologies not only helps to fight climate change but also creates sustainable jobs.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced funding of over $3.6 million to International Paper Company, in collaboration with Via Separations Inc., for the implementation of a first-of-its-kind filtration technology aimed at reducing the energy intensity and carbon emissions associated with the kraft pulping process. The project is funded through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program , which aims to create a more competitive and resilient forest sector focusing on low-carbon projects that result in new or diversified revenue streams.

After successful pilot demonstrations of the technology, International Paper will be the first manufacturer to deploy Via's Black Liquor Concentration System at commercial scale. The project will help minimize the mill's carbon emissions, improve throughput and increase the production of valuable coproducts like converting the black liquor soap into crude tall oil, which can be used in several applications, including as a potential biofuel for transportation.

Deployed in Grande Prairie, Alberta, this project demonstrates how pulp mills can implement low-carbon solutions to help move toward net-zero emissions while advancing the competitiveness and efficiency of the forest sector and enabling clean tech innovation through a cross-industry partnership.

This breakthrough filtration technology will lead to major environmental benefits and has significant replicability potential, providing valuable revenue diversification opportunities for mills across Canada.

Quotes

"Developing and deploying low-carbon solutions provides economic opportunities in every sector of our economy. This first-of-its-kind filtration technology shows how innovation can improve outcomes in our pulp and paper industry by lowering emissions and enhancing competitiveness. This means good jobs for workers and sustainable economic growth for our communities."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"We are honoured by the support of this project from the IFIT program, and we are grateful that Natural Resources Canada shares our vision for the potential of our technology to create significant value while reducing emissions in the pulp and paper industry. Collaborating on this project with a partner of the scale and reputation of International Paper represents an exciting opportunity for us to continue scaling the impact that our company can have on the industry and the world."

Shreya Dave

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Via Separations

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]