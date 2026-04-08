TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Building on the new Auto Strategy, the federal government is making it easier for Canadian families and businesses to switch to an electric vehicle (EV) by making charging infrastructure more accessible across the country. Today, Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced $10.6 million for 14 EV charging infrastructure projects across Canada at the EV & Charging Expo in Toronto. These projects will install more than 1,600 chargers across Canada.

Additionally, Plug'n Drive will continue to offer a cross-country EV test drive tour with an additional $1.1 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada. The tour will give Canadians, especially in small and medium-sized communities where EV adoption is lower, the chance to learn about how an EV can fit into their lifestyle, compare multiple EV models in one place, ask questions and learn from EV experts.

The choices we make now will shape the future of Canadian transportation and our auto industry for decades to come. That is why the Government of Canada is positioning Canada as a global leader in vehicle electrification, autonomous and self-driving technologies, and battery supply chains. Today's investments support this strategy by enabling Canadians from coast to coast to coast to choose clean, affordable transportation with confidence.

Quotes

"Canada's new Auto Strategy laid out our plan for a connected, electric, clean future that creates jobs and makes it easy and affordable for Canadians to get around. Today's announcement shows how we are getting more EV chargers built every month so that Canadians can choose EVs with confidence."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"With today's announcement, we are investing in EV chargers where Canadians need them most in Toronto and beyond, making it easier for drivers to get to where they live, work and play. This is how we build a strong and climate-competitive future."

Karim Bardeesy

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

Quick Facts

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $1.2 billion in funding to support the deployment of EV chargers and hydrogen refuelling stations across the country.





This funding extends Plug'n Drive's tour, announced in 2024.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]